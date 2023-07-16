Kyle Richards Is on a 'Personal Growth Journey' After Separating From Mauricio Umansky
Though Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are going through a rough patch — the pair are separating following 27 years together — it seems like they are trying to figure out the next steps in their life.
“He’s expanding his real estate empire; she’s on this personal growth journey,” the source revealed. “Kyle and Mauricio are both doing their own thing and enjoying it.”
According to the insider, the two have been drifting apart for months.
“It happened gradually. Apparently there was no huge fight, but who knows? They may be hiding a scandal," the insider dished.
As OK! previously reported, in early July, it was announced that the duo, who got married in 1996, were no longer together. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source spilled to People. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
After divorce rumors swirled, the reality TV personality, 54, shared a few more details via Instagram.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 4.
"Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio," the message concluded.
Since then, the brunette beauty has been posting photos with her estranged ex and clapped back when someone accused her of doing "damage control."
"If y'all like to read into every little crumb, read into this [middle finger emoji]," she wrote back to an online user.
