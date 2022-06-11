'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Confined To Bed For The 'Unforeseeable Future' After Injuring Her Back
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed she recently suffered a back injury and is unable to move.
The reality television personality didn't give any details as to how the injury occurred, but it is severe enough that she admitted she isn't sure how long she'll be confined to bed.
“I hurt my back and cannot move,” Richards wrote on a picture of a tray full of food on her lap. Her lunch appeared to be a bowl of tomato soup and broccolini. “This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future.”
The Bravolebrity also shared a few videos of Bridesmaids, starring Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. “Maybe not the best thing to watch when I Can’t move,” she captioned the short clips, followed by crying laughing emojis.
Although the Halloween actress is stuck in bed, she isn't alone. Her two German Shepherds, Luna and River, have dutifully kept a watchful eye on their "mom" as she rests and heals.
FRENEMIES & FEUDS! FROM KYLE RICHARDS VS LISA VANDERPUMP TO JILL ZARIN VS BETHENNY FRANKEL & MORE OF THE MOST MEMORABLE HOUSEWIVES FIGHTS: PHOTOS
“These babies won’t leave my side,” she wrote on another picture of one of her pups laying next to her in bed. “Not even to eat or use the bathroom #germanshepherds,” she added, punctuating the sentiment with hearts and more crying emojis.
While Richards rests up after her injury, her future with The Real Housewives is hanging in the balance as she decides if she even wants to continue filming the hit Bravo series.
KATHY HILTON CONSIDERING AN 'RHOBH' EXIT FOLLOWING SEASON 12 DRAMA UNLESS SISTER KIM RICHARDS RETURNS TO THE BRAVO SHOW
“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well, maybe I can do one more.’ And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended,” she spilled to E! in May.
OK! previously reported that a source dished the mom-of-four has been jealous of her sister Kathy Hilton's immediate popularity on RHOBH after Richards "poured her heart" into the show for years as a series regular.
“Kathy is still billed as a ‘friend,’ so she can come and go as she pleases,” the insider explained. “Yet the producers bend over backwards to accommodate her.”