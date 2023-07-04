Kyle Richards Denies She and Mauricio Umansky Are Separating: 'We Had a Rough Year'
One day after it was announced that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are getting divorced, the former clapped back and shared a statement of her own.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 4.
"Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio," the message concluded.
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed the duo, who got married in 1996, were no longer a couple.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source spilled to People. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
Rumors had been swirling for a while about whether Umansky, 53, was faithful to the brunette beauty.
But Umansky made it clear they were in it for the long haul.
"We're not getting divorced," he stated in April 2023 during an episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's "Two T's in a Pod" podcast. "I mean it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."
"There's definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we'll take it from there," he noted of the estranged spouses discussing the gossip in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "It is what it is."
