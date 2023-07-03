Divorce Shocker: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Split After 27 Years of Marriage, Have 'Been Separated for a While'
The Real Housewives curse has struck again: after 27 years of marriage, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are going their separate ways.
An insider confirmed the sad news on Tuesday, July 3.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source spilled to an outlet. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
Rumors about the state of the pair's relationship have swirled on and off for months, with buzz over Umansky, 53, being unfaithful popping up this spring. However, the real estate guru recently denied the claims while on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's "Two T's in a Pod" podcast.
"We're not getting divorced," he stated in April 2023. "I mean it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."
"There's definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we'll take it from there," he noted of the estranged spouses discussing the gossip in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "It is what it is."
The pair wed in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Richards, 54, also has daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage.
The Halloween alum hasn't posted photos with her estranged spouse in several months other than a sweet Father's Day tribute to him in June.
"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18 so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad 🙏🏼 Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest ❤️," the brunette beauty gushed. "Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" 😁They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award 🥇."
People was the first to report on the split.