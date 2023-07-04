OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kyle Richards
OK LogoNEWS

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Sparks Romance Rumors With Country Singer Morgan Wade After Shocking Split From Mauricio Umansky

kyle richards morgan wade
Source: @KYLERICHARDS/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jul. 3 2023, Published 8:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Headed for a rebound? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has fans guessing she may already be head-over-heels for someone new after reports surfaced that her relationship with her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, was officially over.

Following a deep dive into her social media accounts, Bravo fans speculated that Richards may have had an affair with country singer Morgan Wade, prior to her separation from Umansky, noting several surprising clues that link the unexpected duo together.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards morgan wade
Source: @morganwademusic/instagram

An avid RHOBH fan who goes by the Instagram handle "facereality16," pointed out that Richards and Wade appeared to be wearing nearly identical silver bands on their left ring fingers.

"I did a deep dive in my stories (saved in highlights as well) on Kyle’s rings and when she stopped wearing them and stumbled upon a similar ring that Morgan was wearing," the eagle-eyed internet sleuth captioned a picture of the jewelry.

Article continues below advertisement
rings
Source: mega

"If all this is true and adding up to what we think, this is 10x more scandalous than Scandoval tbh," one fan replied in the comments section, with another adding, "If this true, I think Kyle found out Mau had cheated and was like f*** it."

Aside from the ring, the pair — who spent time together in Mexico earlier this year — also got matching heart tattoos together. A third clue revolved around the Bravolebrity's newfound sobriety. Last year, Richards shared that she was no longer drinking alcohol, something she has in common with Morgan, who has been sober for six years.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards
Article continues below advertisement
kylemauritio
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, following months of rumors, it was confirmed on Monday, July 3, that RHOBH's golden couple had called it quits.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source dished. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Richards and Umansky said "I Do" in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Richards also has 34-year-old daughter Farrah Brit from a previous relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.