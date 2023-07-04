'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Sparks Romance Rumors With Country Singer Morgan Wade After Shocking Split From Mauricio Umansky
Headed for a rebound? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has fans guessing she may already be head-over-heels for someone new after reports surfaced that her relationship with her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, was officially over.
Following a deep dive into her social media accounts, Bravo fans speculated that Richards may have had an affair with country singer Morgan Wade, prior to her separation from Umansky, noting several surprising clues that link the unexpected duo together.
An avid RHOBH fan who goes by the Instagram handle "facereality16," pointed out that Richards and Wade appeared to be wearing nearly identical silver bands on their left ring fingers.
"I did a deep dive in my stories (saved in highlights as well) on Kyle’s rings and when she stopped wearing them and stumbled upon a similar ring that Morgan was wearing," the eagle-eyed internet sleuth captioned a picture of the jewelry.
"If all this is true and adding up to what we think, this is 10x more scandalous than Scandoval tbh," one fan replied in the comments section, with another adding, "If this true, I think Kyle found out Mau had cheated and was like f*** it."
Aside from the ring, the pair — who spent time together in Mexico earlier this year — also got matching heart tattoos together. A third clue revolved around the Bravolebrity's newfound sobriety. Last year, Richards shared that she was no longer drinking alcohol, something she has in common with Morgan, who has been sober for six years.
As OK! previously reported, following months of rumors, it was confirmed on Monday, July 3, that RHOBH's golden couple had called it quits.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source dished. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
Richards and Umansky said "I Do" in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Richards also has 34-year-old daughter Farrah Brit from a previous relationship.