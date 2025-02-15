Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Hospitalized With Broken Clavicle After Skiing Accident in Aspen: Photos
Kyle Richards' ex Mauricio Umansky revealed he was hospitalized after a bad skiing accident.
The reality star, 54, took to Instagram on Friday, February 14, to give his followers a glimpse into his recovery.
“I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, paramedics, Aspen Hospital, you’re all the best,” the real estate guru wrote alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
The Bravo star shared a photo of his X-ray, highlighting the broken clavicle.
“Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt. But the care here has been incredible,” he said.
He later shared a video of himself in a sling as he was carried off the mountain. He gave no other details about the incident, and his estranged wife, Richards, has yet to comment.
Umansky, who was previously married to Richards for 27 years before their split in 2023, has made headlines for moving on from Richards.
In the last few months, he was seen packing on the PDA with model Klaudia K in Colorado.
For her part, the brunette beauty dished about where she stands with her ex.
“We just get along and people assume that I get really angry with him,” the Halloween actress stated. “I see all these headlines: 'Kyle So Upset and So Devastated.' First of all, those sources are all made up and it’s just so annoying. Of course I have reactions to certain things, but I’ve never expressed this to people, so these headlines are annoying to see.”
“Obviously things have to probably change,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told The Hollywood Reporter, “and we’re just working through that right now.”
Richards said it is “strange to see his personal life played out all the time" now they're not together.
“We knew it was inevitable that it was going to come up,” the Life Is Not A Reality Show author said of having an open discussion on reality TV. “It was out there every day in our faces. I knew he wouldn’t want to talk about it, but he actually brought it up on his own because he knew it was the elephant in the room. I sat there and let him talk about that.”