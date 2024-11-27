Kyle Richards Was 'Hurt' After Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Replaced Her Photo on His Desk With One of 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater
Sutton Stracke shared some insight into how Kyle Richards is handling her separation from Mauricio Umansky on the Tuesday, November 26, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
While chatting with costars Kathy Hilton and Erika Jayne, Stracke admitted the Halloween actress "seemed a little down" after Richards told her a story about a picture on Umansky's desk.
Stracke revealed that the real estate guru, 54, "replaced" a photo of himself and his estranged wife, 55, with an image of "the woman from Dancing With the Stars." Though she didn't identify the woman, it's believed she was referring to Umansky's DWTS partner Emma Slater, 35, whom he previously sparked dating rumors with.
In a confessional scene, Stracke, 53, admitted the mother-of-four was "hurt" over the snub.
Hilton, 65, wasn't happy with the reveal, asking, "Are you serious? It would be one thing to take it down. But then to put that up? Come on."
Jayne, 52, also shamed the Buying Beverly Hills star, noting in her confessional, "Why are you replacing a picture of your wife with your Dancing With the Stars partner? All that’s gonna do is make people talk more. It doesn’t help, it actually hurts."
The "Pretty Mess" singer said she went through a similar ordeal with estranged husband Tom Girardi, spilling, "Then again, Tom had a picture of who he was f------ underneath his desk and there she was. So, who am I to judge. Happened to me."
- It's Getting Ugly: Kyle Richards 'Still Stewing' Over Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Getting Handsy With 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater
- Kyle Richards Was 'Taken Aback' by Mauricio Umansky's PDA With 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater
- Kyle Richards Bursts Into Tears While Talking About Mauricio Umansky Split at BravoCon: 'Not My Idea of My Fairy-Tale'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Umansky and Richards announced in July 2023 that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.
The pair has yet to reveal what led to the split, though the actress simply said she lost "trust."
While apart, Richards sparked romance rumors with singer Morgan Wade, 29, though the women insisted they were just friends. Umansky and Slater also denied being more than platonic despite their frequent outings together.
Over the summer, Umansky was spotted kissing movie producer Nikita Kahn, 33, though it's unclear if they are still together.
Though they've been separated for over one year, neither of the estranged spouses has filed for divorce, and in a recent interview, Richards hinted she's struggling with what to do next.
"I don't know what the future holds right now with Mauricio and me," she confessed. "We love each other. So that part is easy. What’s not easy is figuring out what’s next."
Despite their separate lives, Richards told E! News she'll be with Umansky for the holidays.
"You know, we are a family. We have our daughters together," she shared. "So, we’ll see each other during the holidays for sure."