Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite in Aspen After Real Estate Broker Was Seen Kissing Model Klaudia K
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky continue to be friendly exes!
The former couple were seen strolling the streets of Aspen, Colo., with their dog while getting in some last-minute holiday shopping days after the real estate broker was spotted smooching model Klaudia K.
Richards and Umansky were all smiles and seemed happy as they made their way through the snowy town center with bags in hand.
On December 18, the Buying Beverly Hills star was seen getting cozy with Klaudia in Aspen. However, people close to Umansky say the romance most likely won't be going the distance. “He is dating around and is having fun,” a source spilled. “He’s a happy-go-lucky kind of guy and can’t sit still when it comes to dating and traveling right now. He likes his freedom. Mauricio doesn’t want anything serious."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the businessman separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. However, they haven't moved toward legally ending their union. "No. We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn’t come up," she told Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live when he asked about filing for divorce. “When the time comes, obviously, we will address it."
“It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us obviously feels comfortable initiating and we just kind of let that go. … It is what it is right now," Richards explained.
The Netflix star had previously been seeing Nikita Kahn over the summer after the two were seen packing on the PDA while on vacation in Greece, which was a difficult pill for Richards to swallow.
"Eventually it was going to happen, and I think it's very difficult to see," the Halloween actress' sister Kathy Hilton said about Umansky moving on in the public eye. "I was concerned about her, but I spent the whole day with her that day."
Richards was open about the end of her union with Umansky during Season 13 of the hit Bravo series. "There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from," she explained during an episode of RHOBH. "There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get. There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."
