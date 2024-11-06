Kyle Richards Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Daughters After Mauricio Umansky Split, Reveals Sister Kathy Hilton
Kyle Richards is leaning on loved ones.
Following her separation from Mauricio Umansky, Richards' sister Kathy Hilton recently shared how The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is coping.
“I think she's just taking her time,” Hilton revealed at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in September.
“She’s spending a lot of time with her girls. We just wrapped filming a month ago, so she’s really focusing on them,” she added, referring to Richards' daughters, Sophia, Farrah, Alexia and Portia.
Although Richards and Umansky are no longer together, Hilton confirmed that her sister still communicates with her ex-husband.
“We're family. I want it all to be nice,” she said. “I have my nieces I love and adore, and I like everybody to get along.”
Richards’ friend and RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp also noted that the two maintain a friendly relationship.
“They get along and still communicate,” Mellencamp shared. “That shows the love that’s there throughout their family and life. That’s not common.”
“No one knows what the future holds,” Mellencamp added of how things will shake out between the former flames.
The couple, who met in 1994 and married two years later, announced their split over a year ago after being married for 27 years.
Since the separation, Umansky has sparked dating rumors, including speculation about his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, and model Nikita Kahn.
In early October, Richards opened up about her evolving relationship with Umansky.
“I don’t know what the future holds right now with Mauricio and me. We love each other. What’s not easy is figuring out what’s next. We’re not divorced; he doesn’t live here, but we’re still figuring things out,” she admitted.
Reflecting on the changes at home, Richards admitted to sometimes feeling lonely.
“I knew the day was coming, but when it happens, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, this is real,’” she shared with Us Weekly.
“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect this day to come so soon,’” she said, referring to Umansky's decision to move out of their home. “I’m here alone with six dogs. Am I a crazy dog lady? Maybe!”
Richards also described the unique dynamic of filming with Umansky for the next season of RHOBH.
“Mau shot with me quite a bit. He’ll come over for dinner, and it’s like nothing has changed — yet everything has changed. The best way I can put it is that we’re family. It’s easy for us to get along because we never fought; there’s so much love there,” she shared.
“We were catching up in front of the cameras, so emotions were raw. He would check on me, and I was just a mess sometimes,” she added.