Kyle Richards Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Daughters After Mauricio Umansky Split, Reveals Sister Kathy Hilton

Following her separation from Mauricio Umansky, Richards' sister Kathy Hilton recently shared how The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is coping.

“I think she's just taking her time,” Hilton revealed at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in September.

“She’s spending a lot of time with her girls. We just wrapped filming a month ago, so she’s really focusing on them,” she added, referring to Richards' daughters, Sophia, Farrah, Alexia and Portia.