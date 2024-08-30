or
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Head Over Heels' for New Love Nikita Kahn: 'He’s Not Dating Anyone Else'

Mauricio Umansky only has eyes for his new flame, Nikita Kahn.

Aug. 30 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Mauricio Umanksy has no interest in playing the field!

Following his separation from wife Kyle Richards — which they announced in July 2023 — the real estate broker has totally fallen "head over heels" for actress Nikita Kahn.

"He’s not dating anyone else and seeing her every chance he gets," a source dished to a news outlet. "He didn’t want to make a show of things, but he’s glad things are out in the open now."

The two were first romantically linked in July when they were spotted kissing at an airport in Greece, a moment that marked the first time the dad-of-three, 54, was seen engaging in PDA with a woman other than Richards, 55.

"Even before the trip to Mykonos they’d been seeing each other a while, like two or three months," the insider shared. "But that trip was magical and took them to a whole new level."

Though the Buying Beverly Hills lead and Richards didn't appear to be headed toward a reconciliation, it's clear the latter was still annoyed by her estranged husband's public smooch, as soon after, she removed the word "wife" from her Instagram bio.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's sister Kathy Hilton commented on the situation, telling a reporter of Umansky's kiss, "Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it's very difficult to see. I was concerned about her, but I spent the whole day with her that day."

It appears Umansky's actions may have been the Halloween actress' breaking point, as one insider said that following the kiss, Richards decided she was "more than ready" to file divorce paperwork.

The source said the Housewife is prepared to "take him to the cleaners" since they reportedly don't have a prenup.

"Kyle’s been there from the very beginning. She propped Mauricio up all these years, and now she’s ready to take him down a few notches," they explained to a news outlet.

The estranged spouses have yet to reveal what actually led to their separation, though during one episode of RHOBH, Richards vaguely shared, "With any marriage there’s issues that you have, and they come up, and then something like I said in my interview happened where I did lose my trust."

However, when she was asked about their martial strife during the Season 13 reunion of the Bravo series, she snapped, "it’s nobody’s f------ business."

