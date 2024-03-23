Kyle Richards ‘Finally Pulled the Trigger’ and Hired Divorce Lawyers After Separation From Mauricio Umansky: 'She Needed to Move On'
It seems Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's rift in their marriage is to the point of no return.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, reportedly hired divorce lawyers after separating from her husband of 27 years eight months ago.
"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back," a source recently spilled to a news publication, noting: "She needed to move on."
Aside from divorce apparently being what's best for Richards, legally ending her marriage after nearly three decades will also allow for her sister, Kathy Hilton, 65, to come back into her life.
"Kathy and her husband, [Rick Hilton], have carried a lot of animosity toward Mauricio," the confidante confessed, as Kyle's husband, 53, quit his job at Rick's real estate company in 2011 and shadily started his own.
"There will be some real healing happening in Kyle and Kathy’s relationship with Mauricio finally out of the picture," the insider dished, however, it seems Mauricio won't go down without a fight.
"He doesn’t want the divorce. He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point," the source shared.
News first broke about Kyle and Mauricio's shocking split in July 2023, via a second insider, as OK! previously reported.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," the source said at the time. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
One day after the pair's surprising separation was revealed, however, Kyle came forward to shut down rumors the duo was done for good.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the Bravo star expressed via Instagram.
Most recently, Kyle refused to explain what led to her and Mauricio's martial demise during the third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, as Andy Cohen shared a fan question asking her to come clean about their split.
"It’s nobody’s f------ business," declared the mom-of-four — who shares Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16 — with The Agency CEO.
Kyle is also a mom to her daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.
The actress and Guraish were married from 1988–1992.
Star spoke to a source about Kyle allegedly hiring divorce lawyers.