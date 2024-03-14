'It's Nobody’s F------ Business': Kyle Richards Refuses to Reveal Reason Behind Bombshell Mauricio Umansky Split

The former child star and the 53-year-old — who share three daughters — separated in July of last year. On recent episodes of RHOBH, Richards attempted to give viewers a glimpse into the difficult time.

"There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get. There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me," she stated.