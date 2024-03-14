OK Magazine
'It's Nobody’s F------ Business': Kyle Richards Refuses to Reveal Reason Behind Bombshell Mauricio Umansky Split

Mar. 14 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Kyle Richards kept her cards close to her chest.

During the third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, Andy Cohen asked the mother-of-four a fan question, which demanded she come clean as to why the 55-year-old and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, split.

kyle richards morgan
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards has starred on all 13 seasons of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

“It’s nobody’s f------ business,” the star said of the demise of her 27-year marriage.

Despite staying tight-lipped when directly asked about the situation, Richards gave hints throughout the reunion.

Richards touched on why they broke up when discussing her previous statement from the Season 13 finale. In the episode, she said “there were things that happened that made [her] lose [her] trust” in her husband.

“With any marriage there’s issues that you have, and they come up, and then something like I said in my interview happened where I did lose my trust,” she said as she teared up.

kyle richards
Source: mega

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's split was revealed in July 2023.

“I care about my family first, and I really did try, and then when I couldn’t, the kind of things that I was, I don’t want to say putting up with, just became more apparent to me, I guess I couldn’t do that anymore and I finally just had a breaking point,” she explained.

As OK! previously reported, Cohen also queried Richards as to whether speculation about Umansky allegedly stepping out on their marriage "chipped away" at their relationship.

"He would say to me, 'You know, we can't care. We know the truth and you know,'" she recalled. "Of course, there's always that little voice in my head like, ‘What if this is true?’"

The actress’ older sister Kathy Hilton added, "Even if they're not true."

kyle richards morgan
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky share three kids.

"People I know, when you're high profile, they're going to say, ‘You're this, you're that.’ They're going to make stories up," the 65-year-old noted.

Cohen then asked whether the rumors created a loss of trust between her and the real estate mogul, to which Richards admitted, "Yes. They made me feel insecure."

The former child star and the 53-year-old — who share three daughters — separated in July of last year. On recent episodes of RHOBH, Richards attempted to give viewers a glimpse into the difficult time.

"There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get. There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me," she stated.

mauricio unmasky
Source: @mumansky18/Instagram

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were together 27 years.

In a separate episode, Richards revealed things weren't always so perfect in their longtime relationship.

"So often it's like, something will bother one of us and it's like we'd just rather be peaceful and just not deal," she shared.

"I am more the one that will say 'this upsets me' and I have that fiery side where he's more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing," Richards added.

"I almost feel like he thinks 'give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and she'll be fine,' but I'm telling him … it's a lot more than that," the reality TV personality continued. "We need help."

Source: OK!

"So I'm like, if we're having these issues, why can't you give [me] that energy?" she ranted. "I've supported him through everything since day one when he had nothing."

