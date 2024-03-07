OK Magazine
'RHOBH' Reunion Bombshell: Kyle Richards Had Been Thinking About Mauricio Umansky Split for '3 or 4 Years,' Reveals Kathy Hilton

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 7 2024, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Did Kathy Hilton see through her sister Kyle Richards’ seemingly perfect marriage to Mauricio Umansky?

On the Wednesday, March 6, reunion episode for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 64-year-old revealed the relationship was likely struggling for years before Richards and Umansky separated in July 2023.

kyle richards morgan

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation was announced in July 2023.

“Kyle, she's not a compulsive person,” the socialite said, noting Richards “doesn't just jump in and make a decision.”

“Kyle didn't decide this in three months. … I bet she had been thinking [about this] for the last three or four years. I shouldn't say that … but I did,” Hilton spilled.

The mother-of-four shared that after the couple called it quits, Umansky, 53, was “going one way” and Richards was “going one way.”

“They're both trying to work,” Hilton continued. “He's dancing for four months on Dancing With the Stars.”

kathy hilton
Source: mega

Kathy Hilton is Kyle Richards' older sister.

“I don’t like having bad energy with anyone, and I think this is good healing for Kyle,” she concluded.

As OK! previously reported, elsewhere in the sit-down, Richards defended herself against estranged bestie Dorit Kemsley and her fellow cast members for not being transparent about her marriage troubles.

kyle richards
Source: mega

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky tied the knot in 1996.

MORE ON:
RHOBH
"After [last year's] reunion, Kyle and I hadn't spoken in a good couple of months," Kemsley, 47, told Andy Cohen. "I was going through my own things. But when I see her Instagram and there's no pictures of Mo, I knew something was going on. But being her friend and not knowing it felt a bit strange."

Richards then hit back, saying, "My entire adult life, I have been married."

kyle kathy
Source: mega

Kyle Richards has been on 'RHOBH' since its first season.

"And it's really, really difficult and it's really painful and, you know, we were trying to keep a brave face still for our kids at home. I wasn't ready and I don't want to feel like I should be in trouble for that," the actress explained. "I'm figuring it out every day."

Sutton Stracke claimed Richards didn't show her real life on the show, which propelled Richards into an emotional speech.

Source: OK!

"I have been on this show for 13 years," she began. "I have watched my 2-year-old [at her] birthday party to that child is now going to be applying to colleges next year. My children learning how to drive a car, going off to college, coming home from college, getting engaged, rumors about my marriage. I've had two siblings on this show. My family has fallen apart! Don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life."

