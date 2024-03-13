Kyle Richards Sobs Over Rumors Mauricio Umansky Cheated on Her During Their Marriage: 'They Made Me Feel Insecure'
Kyle Richards did not take rumors of Mauricio Umansky cheating on her lightly.
During the third part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, Andy Cohen asked the OG, 55, if the speculation in the fourth installment of the hit reality series about the real estate broker allegedly stepping out on their marriage "chipped away" at their relationship over time.
"He would say to me, 'You know, we can't care. We know the truth and you know,'" Richards recalled Umansky telling her while overcome with emotion. "Of course, there's always that little voice in my head like, ‘What if this is true?’"
The Halloween actress' older sister Kathy Hilton chimed in, adding, "Even if they're not true."
"People I know, when you're high profile, they're going to say, ‘You're this, you're that.’ They're going to make stories up," Paris Hilton's mother, 65, noted.
When the Bravo boss, 55, asked Richards if the rumors made her lose trust in her estranged spouse, 53, she sadly admitted, "Yes. They made me feel insecure."
As OK! previously reported, the former child star and the real estate broker separated last year after 27 years of marriage.
"There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from," Richards explained during a recent episode of RHOBH. "There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get. There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."
In a separate episode, the former boutique owner revealed what was going wrong in their longtime romance. "So often it's like, something will bother one of us and it's like we'd just rather be peaceful and just not deal," Richards said.
"I am more the one that will say 'this upsets me' and I have that fiery side where he's more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing," she explained.
"I almost feel like he thinks 'give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and she'll be fine,' but I'm telling him … it's a lot more than that," the reality star noted. "We need help."
"So I'm like, if we're having these issues, why can't you give [me] that energy?" she lamented. "I've supported him through everything since day one when he had nothing."