Mauricio Umansky and 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater Spotted Out in L.A. Again After Kyle Richards Refers to Their Split as 'Divorce'
Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were spotted out together again!
On Friday, November 3, the Dancing With the Stars partners were seen hanging out at the Line Hotel in L.A. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star allegedly strolled arm-in-arm with the blonde beauty despite his recent split with his wife of 27 years, Kyle Richards.
Eyewitnesses claimed that the 53-year-old held his hand on Slater’s back at one point, however, there was no kissing or holding hands, which the pair were apparently seen doing during a supposed three-hour dinner date.
This outing came as Umansky’s ex just referred to their split as a “divorce” for the first time.
"I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good," she said during an interview with TooFab at Bravocon.
Before this, Richards and Umansky have always referenced their break up as a separation and have never publicly discussed ending their long-time marriage.
When asked about reconciling with the real estate mogul, she avoided the question, saying, "I just take it a day at a time ... We're still living together under the same roof and I'm proud of the way that we are navigating through this."
Despite Umansky and Slater being seen out together repeatedly outside of their DWTS duties, the duo still deny they are more than friends.
On October 26, the dance partners took to Umansky’s Instagram Story to address the rumors after an eyewitness claimed they saw them on a date.
"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Umansky, who shares three daughters with Richards, began. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."
"We're not dating," the professional dancer declared.
"We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day," Umansky claimed.
"Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very, very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing," Slater chimed in.
Umansky then explained what they were doing in the incriminating paparazzi photos.
"We went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right after rehearsal, we were in our rehearsal clothes," he alleged.
"Lots of the stories are wrong. And yes, it's a very emotional week, we were talking about the week during dinner and when we came out of dinner, we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma's hand, and she grabbed my hand," Umansky continued.
"And then we walked to the cars," he assured. "Just recapping and then the paparazzi caught that moment and it's become a blown-out moment."
TMZ reported on Umansky and Slater's recent outing.