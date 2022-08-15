Dorit Kemsley Slams 'RHOBH' Alum Dana Wilkey For Spreading Mauricio Umansky Cheating Rumors
Dorit Kemsley has made it clear she and Mauricio Umansky are not having an affair. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to slam former housewives "friend of" Dana Wilkey, who shared a theory that the Beverly Beach By Dorit Designer and The Agency founder were stepping out in their respective marriages.
“The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?" Wilkey penned under a photo of Kemsley and Umansky's heads photoshopped onto an An Affair to Remember movie poster.
GARCELLE BEAUVAIS BELIEVES THAT MANY OF HER 'RHOBH' CAST MEMBERS 'BLINDLY' THREW THEIR SUPPORT BEHIND ERIKA JAYNE
The mother-of-two — who has been married to Paul Kemsley since March of 2015 — took to the comments section to slam the rumors of a tryst between her and Kyle Richards' husband writing, “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?"
"You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that? 🤷🏼♀️," Kemsley seethed of Wilkey. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?"
"If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason,” the fashion designer emphasized.
SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE
“It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the a** inevitably," Kemsley concluded. Wilkey hit back, taking to her Instagram Story to share the post with Kemsley's comment circled, adding, “People don’t read posts apparently… however that said obviously struck a nerve.”
"Thoughts are that a false post like this hurts a lot of children. This isn’t funny," one fan wrote to Wilkey as another explained, “Nothing that comes out of your mouth is credible Dana Pam! 😂."
Wilkey had a small part in seasons two and three of RHOBH and made herself infamous in the Bravo world with her $25,000 sunglasses.
Us Weekly obtained the quotes from Dana Wilkey's social media posts.