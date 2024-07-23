Kyle Richards Is in a 'Very Difficult' Situation After Mauricio Umansky Was Spotted Kissing Another Woman, Says Sister Kathy
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was recently spotted kissing another woman in photos, more or less signaling their marriage is officially done for good.
Now, Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton has spoken out about how she is doing in the aftermath of those photos being released.
"Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it's very difficult to see," Hilton told Entertainment Tonight during an appearance on the red carpet for RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s fashion label on July 22. "I was concerned about her, but I spent the whole day with her that day."
Hilton went on to note that she was “more concerned for how the girls were going to take it.” By the girls, Hilton means Richards’ daughters she shares with Umansky: Portia, 16, Sophia, 24, and Alexia, 28. Richards also has daughter Farrah, 35, from a previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.
Her concern for the kids aside, Hilton did state that Kyle "looks the best she's ever looked."
Fans can attest to that, as they have watched Richards get in the best physical shape of her life. During the last season of the show, Richards gave up alcohol and delved into working out. Since the changes, Richards looks amazing.
After the photos of Umansky and a mystery woman kissing were released on July 17, the woman’s identity was revealed by DeuxMoi to be Nikita Khan. Khan is an entrepreneur, model and actress. No more information has been released about her and Umansky to date. In the aftermath of the photos coming out, Richards took some action herself. Namely, she removed "wife" from her Instagram bio, seemingly confirming her marriage is done for good.
While Richards has not spoken out about the new photos, she had previously addressed photos of Umansky and his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater holding hands. The topic came up during the Season 13 reunion for RHOBH.
"It did not feel good,” Richards shared at the time. “We are separated, we’re allowed to do what we want, each of us. [But] it’s weird because we live together in the same house. So it’s sort of like ‘What are you doing?'"