Kyle Richards Is in a 'Very Difficult' Situation After Mauricio Umansky Was Spotted Kissing Another Woman, Says Sister Kathy

"Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it's very difficult to see," Hilton told Entertainment Tonight during an appearance on the red carpet for RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s fashion label on July 22. "I was concerned about her, but I spent the whole day with her that day."

Hilton went on to note that she was “more concerned for how the girls were going to take it.” By the girls, Hilton means Richards’ daughters she shares with Umansky: Portia, 16, Sophia, 24, and Alexia, 28. Richards also has daughter Farrah, 35, from a previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.