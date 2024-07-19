OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kyle Richards
OK LogoNEWS

'Wife' No More! Kyle Richards Removes Title From Instagram Bio After Ex Mauricio Umansky Was Seen Kissing Another Woman

A photo of Mauricio Umansky and an image of Kyle Richards.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kyle Richards is showing the world she's single by deleting one important word from her Instagram bio.

On Thursday, July 18, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shadily removed the title of "wife" from her profile on the social media platform — just one day after photos were released of her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, kissing an unidentified young woman at an airport in Greece.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards wife instagram bio mauricio umansky kissing woman
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

The reality star's bio now describes Richards as a "mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA."

"Wife" was previously displayed between mom and actor. Richards notably has yet to remove the title from her bio on X (formerly named Twitter).

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards wife instagram bio mauricio umansky kissing woman
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards recently removed the title of 'wife' from her Instagram bio.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest update from the Bravo star comes more than two months after Richards removed Umansky's last name from her social media accounts.

As OK! previously reported, fans noticed on Thursday, May 2, that Richards had wiped Umansky away from her surname, however, neither of them have filed for divorce at this time.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards wife instagram bio mauricio umansky kissing woman
Source: @kylerichards/Instagram

The reality star also previously removed the surname of Umansky from her social media profiles.

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2023, it was revealed that the exes were separating after 27 years of marriage.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source spilled at the time. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Following the shocking news, Richards and Umansky shared a joint statement addressing the state of their marriage.

The message read: "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards wife instagram bio mauricio umansky kissing woman
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have yet to file divorce papers.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to this past March, a confidante confessed that Richards had finally hired divorce lawyers amid her drawn-out separation from the Dancing With the Stars alum.

"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back," the insider alleged. "She needed to move on."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

While Umansky locking lips with a mystery woman seems to prove otherwise, the source claimed that "he doesn’t want the divorce."

"He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point," the insider alleged.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.