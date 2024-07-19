'Wife' No More! Kyle Richards Removes Title From Instagram Bio After Ex Mauricio Umansky Was Seen Kissing Another Woman
Kyle Richards is showing the world she's single by deleting one important word from her Instagram bio.
On Thursday, July 18, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shadily removed the title of "wife" from her profile on the social media platform — just one day after photos were released of her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, kissing an unidentified young woman at an airport in Greece.
The reality star's bio now describes Richards as a "mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA."
"Wife" was previously displayed between mom and actor. Richards notably has yet to remove the title from her bio on X (formerly named Twitter).
The latest update from the Bravo star comes more than two months after Richards removed Umansky's last name from her social media accounts.
As OK! previously reported, fans noticed on Thursday, May 2, that Richards had wiped Umansky away from her surname, however, neither of them have filed for divorce at this time.
In July 2023, it was revealed that the exes were separating after 27 years of marriage.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source spilled at the time. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
Following the shocking news, Richards and Umansky shared a joint statement addressing the state of their marriage.
The message read: "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
Fast forward to this past March, a confidante confessed that Richards had finally hired divorce lawyers amid her drawn-out separation from the Dancing With the Stars alum.
"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back," the insider alleged. "She needed to move on."
While Umansky locking lips with a mystery woman seems to prove otherwise, the source claimed that "he doesn’t want the divorce."
"He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point," the insider alleged.