Kyle Richards Poses in Skimpy Green Bikini as She Declares She's 'Happy to Close' the Door on This Season of 'RHOBH': Photos
Kyle Richards is bringing the heat!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned up the temperature on Instagram, sharing a sizzling shot of herself in an emerald green micro G-string bikini. Posing on a yacht with her arms in the air, she showed off her toned abs and sculpted figure.
“MOOD! That’s a wrap! Season finale of #RHOBH tonight! It’s been a tough one so I’m happy to close the door on this season,” she wrote in the caption, referring to the conclusion of the show’s 14th season.
“Even happier to move forward! Thank you for watching and for all your support ,” she added, hinting at the ups and downs of her marriage to estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.
Of course, her followers flooded the comments section, hyping her up.
“You look amazing, Kyle! 🔥,” one fan gushed.
“Sounds like you need a relaxing vaca in Tahoe 😉💙,” another teased.
“You’re my fav, Kyle, and always will be! Always cheering you on!!! ,” someone else wrote.
Another fan took a deeper approach, writing, “Thank you for being open and as honest as possible in very wild and uncharted waters you have found yourself in.❤️ You started this franchise 14 years ago. We have seen every evolution of Kyle Richards there has been. Iconic doesn’t begin to describe your tenure as a housewife. Beverly Hills is your town🙌.”
This past season was anything but easy for Richards, as she worked through her separation from Umansky after nearly three decades of marriage.
Though she’s repeatedly denied that a third party caused their split, the real estate mogul has been spotted with different women in recent months — including a viral moment at Mykonos airport in the summer of 2024, where he was seen kissing a mystery woman.
- Hot Girl Summer Came Early! Kyle Richards Flaunts Bombshell Booty On Beach Retreat
- Kyle Richards Proudly Rocks Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Last Name on Her Jacket Despite Separation: Photos
- Kyle Richards Shares Sultry Bikini Selfie as 'RHOBH' Star Blasts 'Inhumane' Costars for Questioning Marriage to Mauricio Umansky: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During a March episode of RHOBH, Bozoma Saint John dropped another bombshell, claiming she saw Umansky at Soho House with a young woman not long after the airport sighting.
“From that moment I was like, ‘Look, whatever I gotta do to help Kyle, I will.’ God answered my prayer when I went to Soho House a few days later and just happened to be seated across the table, I’m talking about as far as maybe Sutton [Stracke] is from me,” Saint John shared. “There is Mau with his girl.”
“I texted Kyle in the moment,” Saint John added. “Then, afterwards, I gave her a full report.”
Richards, who has yet to finalize her divorce from Umansky, revealed that she received a “three-and-a-half-minute voice note” from Saint John, which played during her confessional.
“Hey babe, OK so, full report. She is definitely not cute. I mean, look if you’re gonna do this, you need to get, like, the cutest girl on the planet, right,” Saint John said in the recording. “Actually, the entire time that I was sitting there, they were there. I was just dreaming up scenarios where I could push him into the water. Let me know what you want me to do because I will run up on a man.”
After the clip ended, she looked straight into the camera and declared, “And there you have it. Now, that’s being a girl’s girl.”
Garcelle Beauvais weighed in on the drama, adding, “Greece, now Malibu. Who knows where else. It doesn’t sound like it’s a random girl. Sounds like it’s his girl.”