or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kyle Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Kyle Richards Cheers on Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Steamy Photoshoot Post-Split

Split photo of Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards praised Mauricio Umansky’s steamy photoshoot as they remain close despite their separation.

Profile Image

Nov. 27 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards stands by her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and his jaw-dropping new photoshoot.

The Buying Beverly Hills star revealed that Richards loved the sultry images, which he showcased in collaboration with the clothing brand ARI for its 2026 campaign.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kyle Richards supports Mauricio Umansky’s new photoshoot.
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards supports Mauricio Umansky’s new photoshoot.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Umansky, 55, shared during an interview with People that he “texted the whole fam chat” about the shoot, receiving an enthusiastic reaction from Richards.

“She loved it,” he said, explaining that she told him, “These are great. You look amazing.”

He added that their daughters — Alexia, 29, Sophia, 25, Portia, 17, and stepdaughter Farrah Brittany, 37 — were just as impressed. Alexia remarked that he looked “super handsome,” while Farrah told him he looked “great.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @people_style?/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Among the head-turning images, one shows feminine hands tearing at his clothes. In another, Mauricio laughs with his shirt partially unbuttoned as a high-heeled boot is in his face, holding onto the other leg in a playful pose.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Their daughters also praised the steamy images.
Source: MEGA

Their daughters also praised the steamy images.

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their separation, Mauricio highlighted that he and Kyle, 56, remain “still super good friends.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, shocked fans when Page Six confirmed their quiet split in July 2023.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family," a source said at the time.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the reality star later shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are separated but remain good friends.
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are separated but remain good friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio later acknowledged their ongoing challenges, stating, “We’re going through a really hard time.”

He clarified that they were “not talking about divorce,” despite dating several women, including Nikita Khan in July 2024 and model Klaudia K in December 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kyle Richards has denied romance rumors involving her friend Morgan Wade.
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards has denied romance rumors involving her friend Morgan Wade.

Kyle, on the other hand, has remained single since the split, although she was previously linked to her friend Morgan Wade but has denied those romance rumors on multiple occasions.

“We are very good friends,” she said in 2023.

“We have matching tattoos, too,” Kyle said while pointing to best friend Teddi Mellencamp, who was in the passenger seat.

“[Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with,” she concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.