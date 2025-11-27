Kyle Richards Cheers on Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Steamy Photoshoot Post-Split
Nov. 27 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Kyle Richards stands by her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and his jaw-dropping new photoshoot.
The Buying Beverly Hills star revealed that Richards loved the sultry images, which he showcased in collaboration with the clothing brand ARI for its 2026 campaign.
Umansky, 55, shared during an interview with People that he “texted the whole fam chat” about the shoot, receiving an enthusiastic reaction from Richards.
“She loved it,” he said, explaining that she told him, “These are great. You look amazing.”
He added that their daughters — Alexia, 29, Sophia, 25, Portia, 17, and stepdaughter Farrah Brittany, 37 — were just as impressed. Alexia remarked that he looked “super handsome,” while Farrah told him he looked “great.”
Among the head-turning images, one shows feminine hands tearing at his clothes. In another, Mauricio laughs with his shirt partially unbuttoned as a high-heeled boot is in his face, holding onto the other leg in a playful pose.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite their separation, Mauricio highlighted that he and Kyle, 56, remain “still super good friends.”
The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, shocked fans when Page Six confirmed their quiet split in July 2023.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family," a source said at the time.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the reality star later shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."
Mauricio later acknowledged their ongoing challenges, stating, “We’re going through a really hard time.”
He clarified that they were “not talking about divorce,” despite dating several women, including Nikita Khan in July 2024 and model Klaudia K in December 2024.
Kyle, on the other hand, has remained single since the split, although she was previously linked to her friend Morgan Wade but has denied those romance rumors on multiple occasions.
“We are very good friends,” she said in 2023.
“We have matching tattoos, too,” Kyle said while pointing to best friend Teddi Mellencamp, who was in the passenger seat.
“[Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with,” she concluded.