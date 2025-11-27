Kyle Richards Cheers on Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Steamy Photoshoot Post-Split

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards stands by her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and his jaw-dropping new photoshoot. The Buying Beverly Hills star revealed that Richards loved the sultry images, which he showcased in collaboration with the clothing brand ARI for its 2026 campaign.

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards supports Mauricio Umansky’s new photoshoot.

Umansky, 55, shared during an interview with People that he “texted the whole fam chat” about the shoot, receiving an enthusiastic reaction from Richards. “She loved it,” he said, explaining that she told him, “These are great. You look amazing.” He added that their daughters — Alexia, 29, Sophia, 25, Portia, 17, and stepdaughter Farrah Brittany, 37 — were just as impressed. Alexia remarked that he looked “super handsome,” while Farrah told him he looked “great.”

Among the head-turning images, one shows feminine hands tearing at his clothes. In another, Mauricio laughs with his shirt partially unbuttoned as a high-heeled boot is in his face, holding onto the other leg in a playful pose.

Source: MEGA Their daughters also praised the steamy images.

Despite their separation, Mauricio highlighted that he and Kyle, 56, remain “still super good friends.” The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, shocked fans when Page Six confirmed their quiet split in July 2023. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family," a source said at the time. "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the reality star later shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are separated but remain good friends.

Mauricio later acknowledged their ongoing challenges, stating, “We’re going through a really hard time.” He clarified that they were “not talking about divorce,” despite dating several women, including Nikita Khan in July 2024 and model Klaudia K in December 2024.

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards has denied romance rumors involving her friend Morgan Wade.