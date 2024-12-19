Mauricio Umansky's Kiss With Model Klaudia K Came 1 Week After Nikita Kahn Dumped Him Because He Didn't Want a 'Committed Relationship'
Nikita Kahn cleared the air on her status with Mauricio Umansky after he was caught kissing model Klaudia K on Tuesday, December 18.
The actress revealed she privately broke up with the reality star "just one week" ago after several months of dating.
"I wanted a committed, serious relationship, but he’s not ready for that right now," the movie producer, 33, told a news outlet. "I left because I know what I want and deserve."
Though she was the one to end things, Kahn admitted "it’s not easy to see" how fast her ex moved on, referring to his steamy date with Klaudia in Aspen, Colo.
That being said, Kahn has no regrets, sharing, "I’ve accepted that we’re on different paths now. I wish him the best, and I’m focused on moving forward and staying true to what I want in life."
Meanwhile, an insider claimed the Buying Beverly Hills star, 54, and Klaudia aren't "serious."
"He is dating around and is having fun," the source said. "He’s a happy-go-lucky kind of guy and can’t sit still when it comes to dating and traveling right now. He likes his freedom."
Umansky and estranged wife Kyle Richards shocked fans in July 2023 when they announced they were separating after nearly 30 years of marriage.
The mother-of-four, 55, recently gave an update on her dynamic with Umansky, revealing on Watch What Happens Live that they still text a few days a week.
When host Andy Cohen asked if they've discussed the idea of officially filing for divorce, Richards replied, "No. We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn’t come up."
"When the time comes, obviously, we will address it," she added.
Cohen noted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lead is likely "not that psyched to have" that conversation with Umansky, to which she said, "of course not."
"It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us obviously feels comfortable initiating and we just kind of let that go," she explained. "It is what it is right now."
Umansky was also romantically linked to his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, 35 — something that was discussed on a November episode of RHOBH.
In one scene, Richards' costar Sutton Stracke admitted the former "seemed a little down" and "hurt" after the Halloween actress discovered her estranged husband removed a photo of her from his desk and replaced it with a snap of him with Slater.
Page Six spoke to Kahn about breaking up with Umansky.