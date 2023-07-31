Kyle Richards Supports Morgan Wade at Upcoming Show as 'RHOBH' Star Is Producing a Documentary on Singer's Life

After reports surfaced earlier this month that the couple of nearly three decades had split, Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star put out a joint statement on Instagram addressing the speculation.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they clarified the state of their union.