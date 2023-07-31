Kyle Richards Supports Morgan Wade at Upcoming Show as 'RHOBH' Star Is Producing a Documentary on Singer's Life
Kyle Richards is making her support for Morgan Wade known.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 31, to share multiple snaps from the country singer's performance in Aspen, Colo., just before the news hit that Richards will be producing a documentary on Wade's rise to stardom.
In one shot, the Halloween actress shared a poster plastered outside of the Belly Up concert hall in the ski city and multiple videos from the 28-year-old's set on Sunday, July 30.
According to show attendees, all were asked to sign releases allowing the footage to be used in a production — which is reportedly a film that Richards is currently producing about Wade.
Per inside sources, the Bravo star will not only executive produce the flick but will appear onscreen alongside "The Night" singer. The documentary is set to follow Wade's journey through her country music career, why she got sober, and how she overcame multiple health issues.
As OK! previously reported, Richards and Wade have raised eyebrows for months over the nature of their relationship following the 54-year-old's separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.
- Teddi Mellencamp Denies Trashing Sutton Stracke for Taking Her Spot on 'RHOBH' in Rumored Texts to Kyle Richards
- Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Wedding Ring After Shocking Separation Bombshell
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky 'Need to Work on Themselves First' After Separation Bombshell
After reports surfaced earlier this month that the couple of nearly three decades had split, Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star put out a joint statement on Instagram addressing the speculation.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they clarified the state of their union.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the months leading up to the news, many RHOBH fans speculated that Richards and Wade might be more than friends after eagle-eyed social media users spotted the two rocking matching rings and tattoos.
TMZ first reported on Richards producing a documentary on Wade's life.