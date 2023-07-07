Morgan Wade's Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Her Feelings About the Country Star's Rumored Romance With Kyle Richards
Morgan Wade's former girlfriend opened up about the swirling rumors of romance between her country singer ex and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.
Kady Cannon — who is also a reality television personality known for her appearance on Temptation Island — admitted she had a previously undisclosed relationship with Wade from November 2021 to August 2022.
Although she didn't elaborate on the reasons behind her breakup with the "Last Cigarette" singer, she did reveal what she knew about the beginnings of Richards and Wade's friendship.
She confirmed the Bravolebrity, along with a "group of girl friends," initially contacted the country artist, gushing they were "fans of her music," and they eventually became close pals.
However, Cannon stated she had neither met nor spoken to Richards and didn't feel comfortable discussing their possible romance.
"We’re dealing with somebody’s marriage here, and I don’t take that lightly," she said, referring to the Housewives star's allegedly rocky relationship with husband Mauricio Umansky. "I don’t wanna add to anyone’s speculation or opinion one way or another."
"The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle’s relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it — and to whatever degree that is — are Morgan and Kyle, and that’s it," she told the outlet.
As OK! previously reported, Wade and the Bravo star were rumored to be a couple after a source spilled on Monday, July 3, that Richards and Umansky — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15 — were getting divorced.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," the source dished at the time. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."
However, the 54-year-old mom later squashed the reports, stating that the rumors were not at all true.
"Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," she wrote via social media. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately ... Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."
