Morgan Wade's Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Her Feelings About the Country Star's Rumored Romance With Kyle Richards

Although she didn't elaborate on the reasons behind her breakup with the "Last Cigarette" singer, she did reveal what she knew about the beginnings of Richards and Wade's friendship.

She confirmed the Bravolebrity, along with a "group of girl friends," initially contacted the country artist, gushing they were "fans of her music," and they eventually became close pals.

However, Cannon stated she had neither met nor spoken to Richards and didn't feel comfortable discussing their possible romance.