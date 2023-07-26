Teddi Mellencamp Denies Trashing Sutton Stracke for Taking Her Spot on 'RHOBH' in Rumored Texts to Kyle Richards
Teddi Mellencamp is making it clear she holds no ill will toward Sutton Stracke.
After alleged text messages from the "Two T's In A Pod" co-host to Kyle Richards were apparently leaked — which showed Mellencamp trashing her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate for taking her spot on the series — Mellencamp denied she ever said anything negative about Stracke.
In the supposed correspondence from the famous offspring to the Halloween actress, Mellencamp said of Stracke, "I know I shouldn't care, but her arrogance, voice, and the fact she gets away with way too much after being a nasty a------ bothers me."
"She is a low-life trash bucket. She's stupid but also very calculating. Even with her 2 facelifts, eye lift, nose job, shaved forehead, Botox, fillers and new boobs and she is still so ugly and thinks she's a goddess. Lol!" Mellencamp allegedly wrote to Richards about the boutique owner.
The 42-year-old then allegedly emphasized that she was "not" upset after Stracke went from a "friend of" role to a full-time cast member after Mellencamp was let go from the show in 2020. "No, I'm not bitter at all! Lol!" she noted.
"Every time see something on her, it irritates me all over again. (OBVIOUSLY! Lol!)," the texts dragged on. "She's infamous for being a dumb, classless train wreck. She doesn't get it."
After the internet went wild with the salacious words, Mellencamp took to Twitter to defend herself from people saying she sent the texts. "Obviously, this wasn't me. It's from #RHONJ reunion," she wrote while joking about the fiery East Coast franchise and throwing in a small plug for her podcast. "Anyhow, stream @TwoTsPod here."
Mellencamp and Stracke had a rocky history on the show after appearing in Season 10 together. In one episode, the 51-year-old told Mellencamp at a dinner party that she was pleasantly surprised by how much she liked her after initially thinking she would be "boring" — which ultimately sent the health and fitness coach into a fit of tears.