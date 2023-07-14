Kyle Richards Will 'Tell Her Own Story' About Separation From Mauricio Umansky, Reveals 'RHOBH' Costar Erika Jayne
Erika Jayne is making it clear she will not be spilling the tea about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's alleged break up.
In a recent interview, the pop star was questioned about the "elephant in the room," referring to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar's "split" from the real estate agent after three decades of marriage. However, Jayne stayed tight-lipped on the subject.
"They're not," the Chicago actress said of separation rumors, then clarifying, "I'm going to let Kyle explain. But they're not splitting. They have had a really hard time, they've acknowledged that. And I think it's best that she, throughout the season, tells her own story."
Jayne — who has yet to get divorced from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, amid their mounting legal woes — went on to share, "I remember when I was going through my divorce slash disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn't know what I was going through."
The 52-year-old and the Halloween actress' fellow RHOBH cast member Garcelle Beauvais also opened up about Richards and Umansky's troubles during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
When asked by Andy Cohen if the pair's "marriage [was] a topic of conversation" while filming Season 13, Beauvais did not hold back. "Yes, for sure," the model said, adding that she and Sutton Stracke were "suspicious" about the state of Richards and Umansky's romance.
The Bravo world was rocked earlier this month when it was reported that the former child star and The Agency founder were separated. On July 4, the two released a joint statement on social media addressing the situation, writing, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."
"However, yes, we have had a rough year," they admitted. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."
Billboard News conducted the interview with Jayne.