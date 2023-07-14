Garcelle Beauvais Admits She 'Was Suspicious' of 'RHOBH' Costars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Marriage Before Separation
Garcelle Beauvais could sense something was up with Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.
During the Coming to America actress' Thursday, July 13, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen questioned Beauvais on whether or not her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar's "marriage [was] a topic of conversation" while filming Season 13.
"Yes, for sure," the 56-year-old confirmed, noting herself and best friend Sutton Stracke actually raised their concerns about the state of Richards and Umansky's union.
When the talk show host asked Beauvais if she had seen the Halloween star since news hit of her separation from the real estate broker, she confirmed she had reached out. "I sent her a text asking her if she was OK and she said, 'I'm hanging in there,'" she shared of Richards.
During a recent interview, Cohen teased how the end of the longtime couple's romance will play out on RHOBH. "I think when you watch the new season of Beverly Hills, you'll be less surprised [by the breakup]," the Bravo boss said in a Wednesday, July 12, interview.
According to insiders, cameras went back up on the West Coast franchise following the news that the couple had separated after three decades of marriage.
In a July 4 statement shared on both Richards and Umansky's Instagram accounts, the two clarified, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."
"However, yes, we have had a rough year," they admitted. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."
