Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Deemed Competent to Stand Trial on Embezzlement Charges
Tom Girardi's Alzheimer’s diagnosis will not keep him from his judgement day.
A court-appointed psychologist deemed Erika Jayne's estranged husband competent to stand trial on embezzlement charges after the former attorney allegedly conned former clients out of more than $15 million worth of settlement money from 2010 to 2020.
According to legal documents, neuropsychologist Dr. Diana Goldstein "concluded her examination and opined, among other things, that defendant is competent to stand trial."
As OK! previously reported, Girardi was indicted on five counts of wire fraud after allegedly running his former law firm, Girardi Keese, like a ponzi scheme, as it was claimed the 83-year-old used settlement funds to fulfill payroll, bankroll personal expenses and pay other clients’ settlements that they had already misappropriated.
Along with Girardi, the former chief financial officer of the firm, Christopher Kamon, was charged in the scheme. The defunct lawyer's son-in-law, David Lira, was also hit with a charge of wire fraud and criminal contempt of court in Chicago.
"They were committing fraud on a massive scale," U.S. attorney Martin Estrada stated after the February indictment. “In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most— their clients."
- Erika Jayne Spotted on a Date With Lawyer Who Was Arrested as Messy Tom Girardi Divorce Continues
- 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Tracy Tutor Teases Potential 'RHOBH' Casting: 'I Would Take Those Girls To The Mat'
- Tom Girardi Seen For The First Time Since Being Indicted For Allegedly Stealing $18 Million From Clients
Following the news, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star subtly spoke out about Girardi's impending trial. “You know, I have something to say, but not right now. You’ll hear from me soon," Jayne dished when caught by a photographer shortly after.
The senior citizen and the Bravo star split in 2020 but have yet to officially divorce due to Girardi's endless legal issues — and Jayne definitely does not mind staying a married lady for the time being!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It's ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I'd have to pay him alimony," Jayne explained during the July 20, 2022 episode of RHOBH about officially filing. "I'll stay married, thanks!"
City News Service obtained the legal documents regarding Girardi standing trial.