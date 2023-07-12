Kyle Richards Fights Back at 'Damage Control' Accusations by Posting Photos of Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards is not having it with the haters!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG clapped back at an online troll who accused her of doing "damage control" by posting photos of her allegedly estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, days after reports surfaced that the couple was calling it quits after three decades.
Richards took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 11, to share multiple pictures from her time in Aspen over the past month with the Buying Beverly Hills star and their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.
"We love 'damage control' Kyle," one social media user wrote below the post, to which the Bravo star fired back, "If y'all like to read into every little crumb, read into this [middle finger emoji]."
Earlier that day, Umansky got people talking after he and Richards exchanged playful banter in the comments section of a recent Instagram post. "Can't put my own book down lol. Who's read the whole thing," the real estate agent captioned a photo of himself reading his new book, The Dealmaker.
"I was going to ask you why are you reading your own book again?" the former child actress replied to Umansky with a laughing emoji.
The amicable behavior comes as the two finally addressed the ongoing speculation about their union. "Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," their joint July 4 statement read. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
"While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support," Richards and Umansky concluded the post.
The following day, the Halloween star signaled all was good between her and Umansky by sharing multiple shots from their Fourth of July celebrations with their family.