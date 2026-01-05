Kylie Jenner Looked 'Anxious' and 'Needy' While Supporting Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2026 Critics Choice Awards, Body Language Expert Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner may not have been too comfortable alongside Timothée Chalamet at the Critics Choice Awards. Although the actor gave the reality star a special shout-out during his Best Actor acceptance speech, she showed signs of “anxiety” and a “lack of self-confidence,” per a body language expert. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Chalamet said on stage, while Jenner mouthed to him, “I love you.”

However, "Kylie look[ed] less assured behind him,” body language expert Judi James told an outlet. “Her anxiety is hinted at from the constant and unnecessary-looking auto-contact checking and self-preening rituals as she touches at her hair several times. The most powerful tell of a lack of self-confidence comes as she seems to place her thumbnail against her teeth in a self-comfort gesture." James also noticed the makeup mogul’s “needy looking ritual" by "pulling [Timothée's] arm into her body and clasping his hand and his arm with both of her hands to signal closeness and ownership."

Timothée Chalamet Thanks Kylie Jenner in Acceptance Speech

Chalamet, 30, took home the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme. “I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be,” he said on stage at the Sunday, January 4, awards show, then proceeded to thank co-writer and director Josh Safdie. “You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn’t preach to the audience about what’s right and wrong. I think we should all be telling stories like that,” the Dune alum said. “Thank you for this dream.”

Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' Film

Jenner, 28, supported her man as he promoted Marty Supreme over the past month. At the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3, the Kardashians star channeled the signature Marty Supreme orange in a cleavage-baring, sparkly gown. For the first-time ever, Chalamet commented on his girlfriend’s post, publishing several orange-heart emojis. On Monday, December 8, the duo wore matching orange looks from Chrome Hearts at the Los Angeles premiere of the film. They were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet, and Jenner rested her hands on Chalamet’s shoulder. James once again noticed tension between the stars, claiming, “The romantic signals look one-sided here. Kylie clearly looks happy to depict and define a smitten, romantic relationship, but Timothée's poses make him look less keen to be seen as any form of celebrity show-pony.”

