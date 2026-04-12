Kylie Jenner Nearly Spills Out of Her Beaded Crop Top as She Gets Wild With Pals at Coachella: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner seemed to have a glorious time at Coachella over the weekend. The reality star, 28, shared a slew of hot photos from the California music festival on Instagram April 11 where she partied with her pals and flaunted her slim figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and her besties had some fun at Coachella over the weekend.

"Chellyyy 🌴 🍈," Jenner captioned the gallery of colorful snaps. One photo featured the cosmetics mogul and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou lighting up cigarettes in the dead of night. The mother-of-two donned a white beaded crop top with sparkly fringe and dark denim jeans for the festival. Another snap had the two girls hugging their other friends while one showed Jenner posing with longtime pal Hailey Bieber in front of a crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Attended Justin Bieber's Coachella Show on April 11

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star and her friend Stassie Karanikolaou attended Justin Bieber's show on Saturday.

In another pic, Jenner showed off her chest as she pursed her lips at the concert. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality stopped by Coachella with sister Kendall Jenner and the two took some time to watch Justin Bieber's set. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's boyfriend Timothee Chalamet was also in attendance alongside their friend Jacob Elordi. Jenner and her crew watched the Grammy winner, 32, sing his iconic tunes such as “Baby,” “Never Say Never,” and “Confident.” Bieber also vocalized songs from his most recent albums, Swag and Swag II.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's Set Disappointed Fans

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber posed together at Coachella.

While the Canadian crooner performed a 12-song section of his greatest hits. fans were not happy with his show as it appeared to be low-energy. He mostly sat on a stool with his laptop and scrolled through YouTube videos of his songs. "I'm crying this might actually be the worst performance i’ve ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from youtube… zero effort, just pure laziness. #coachella," a surprised fan wrote on X. "Justin Bieber giving us one of the laziest performances of all time," someone added. “Justin Bieber is the worst headliner at Coachella in history because [he's] just sitting with a laptop,” one viewer rolled their eyes.

Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Palm Springs Home Before Coachella

@kyliejenner sabrina night !!!! ♬ House Tour - Sabrina Carpenter Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok Kylie Jenner shared an inside look into her Palm Springs mansion on TikTok.