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Kylie Jenner Barely Covers Her Assets as She Spills Out of Tiny White Bikini: Photos

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her body in a skimpy white bikini in new photos.

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April 6 2026, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner couldn't help but show off her amazing body in a series of new bikini snaps on April 5.

The cosmetics mogul, 28, posted a series of photos where she rocked a white two-piece while lounging at her house in Palm Springs over Easter weekend.

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image of Kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner flaunted her chest in a white bikini.

Her poolside pics had her sporting a tiny bright bikini that barely covered her chest and bottoms, as well as a silver body chain.

She kept her long, dark tresses styled in light waves while donning a simple silver cuff on her wrist.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed on a beige couch in the gallery outside by her pool as she looked calm, cool and collected.

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Kylie Jenner Spent Easter With Her Family Over the Weekend

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner splashed around in her pool for her sunny photoshoot.

One snap had Jenner splashing around in the water as a cup of faint pink liquid sat in a glass next to her. She first shared a glimpse of her sunny look on her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, where she also rocked gray striped bottoms and kept her bikini top exposed.

That same day, she celebrated Easter with her family at their Palm Springs abode.

For the springtime holiday, the reality star sported white jeans and a pink floral ruffled crop top and also posted herself posing by the same pool in the ensemble.

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have Been Linked Since 2023

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star sported a floral look for Easter over the weekend.

Jenner has been dating boyfriend Timothée Chalamet since April 2023, and they appeared to recently go on a beach getaway together.

The Khy founder spoke to Kid Cudi on his show "Big Bro" earlier this month and revealed which of Chalamet's flicks she watches most often.

“What is your favorite movie of Timmy's? I need to know,” Cudi, 42, asked.

“That's hard for me because I feel like I really love them all,” she replied. “But Call Me by Your Name is pretty, like, perfect. It's just pretty perfect.”

image of Kylie jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the 2026 Oscars together last month.

“I really love the Dunes!” she joked, referencing his 2021 and 2024 sci-fi dramas.

“That's been our thing for us, to watch his movies together," Jenner went on.

She then dished that she watched his 2023 fantasy film Wonka "like seven times."

The Lady Bird alum, 30, and the TV personality often appear on red carpets together, with their most recent one being at the 2026 Oscars, where the star was nominated for Best Actor.

Jenner and the Marty Supreme actor then later showed off massive PDA at Vanity Fair's annual after-party event last month.

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