Kylie Jenner's Best Braless Moments: See the Hot Photos!

Pure in White

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner often ditches her bra, giving a peek at her cleavage.

Kylie Jenner knows how to show off her cleavage and nipples from every angle! In an Instagram Story update, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul flashed her nipples as she posed braless in a white tank top. She completed the look with jeans and a black leather bag.

Hands Up

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is famous for wearing plunging outfits that highlight her b----.

Even in a cropped black shirt, Jenner made her nipples the focus while striking a pose outside a car. She rocked the all-black outfit, which also consisted of leather leggings, a black shoulder bag and open-toe heels. "Living my best life," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

What a Goddess!

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared the details of her 445 cc b----- implants.

On August 4, Jenner spoke in Spanish while modeling her new KHY outfit, which bared her fit midriff and eye-popping cleavage. "Spanish lessons @makeupbyariel," she wrote.

Daring Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram She said her implants have a 'moderate profile' and are 'half under the muscle.'

Jenner ditched her bra and drew attention to her cleavage in a May photoset. In the update, the mom-of-two sizzled in a black, body-hugging sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and thin straps. It also flaunted an embossed design that added an ethereal touch. Jenner shared in the caption, "rome in @schiaparelli @danielroseberry."

No Bra Day

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner enhanced her front assets with the help of Dr. Garth Fisher.

Jenner showcased her figure, with cleavage and nipples visible from different angles, in February. She put her hourglass figure on display in a black, form-fitting dress with a scandalous backless design and plunging neckline.

Like Mom, Like Daughter

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The board-certified doctor also did Kris Jenner's 2011 facelift.

In a high-angle selfie featuring her mom, Kris Jenner, the 28-year-old businesswoman perfected the braless moment in an olive-green halter-neck top with a plunging neckline. She wrote in the caption, "sometimes I'm having a bad day and then i remember kris jenner is my mom."

Teasing!

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner previously expressed regret over getting her chest done before having her children.

Jenner revealed her décolletage in an open-front top, teasing her fans as she emphasized her assets. She kept a clean-girl look by rocking a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle, emphasizing her sharp jawline.

Who's That Girl?

Source: MEGA The mom-of-two said she had 'beautiful b-----' before undergoing a b--- job.

During Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, Jenner had to leave her bra at home to perfectly slip into a custom Schiaparelli midnight blue velvet gown with a corset bodice and ultra-plunging neckline. She completed her bold statement with a wide black choker that boasted a massive black pendant.

Bold and Beautiful

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner has been open about the pressure she felt as a teenager.

Jenner emphasized her assets in a laced-up one-piece outfit in a May 2021 mirror selfie. She nearly spilled out of the black jumpsuit as her voluptuous chest teased the edge of escape in its plunging neckline. "what a night 🖤," she captioned the post.

Baring It All

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram She said she heard 'nasty things' about herself 'all the time.'