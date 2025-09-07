Kylie Jenner's Best Braless Moments: See the Hot Photos!
Pure in White
Kylie Jenner knows how to show off her cleavage and nipples from every angle!
In an Instagram Story update, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul flashed her nipples as she posed braless in a white tank top. She completed the look with jeans and a black leather bag.
Hands Up
Even in a cropped black shirt, Jenner made her nipples the focus while striking a pose outside a car. She rocked the all-black outfit, which also consisted of leather leggings, a black shoulder bag and open-toe heels.
"Living my best life," she captioned the Instagram carousel.
What a Goddess!
On August 4, Jenner spoke in Spanish while modeling her new KHY outfit, which bared her fit midriff and eye-popping cleavage.
"Spanish lessons @makeupbyariel," she wrote.
Daring Kylie Jenner
Jenner ditched her bra and drew attention to her cleavage in a May photoset.
In the update, the mom-of-two sizzled in a black, body-hugging sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and thin straps. It also flaunted an embossed design that added an ethereal touch.
Jenner shared in the caption, "rome in @schiaparelli @danielroseberry."
No Bra Day
Jenner showcased her figure, with cleavage and nipples visible from different angles, in February. She put her hourglass figure on display in a black, form-fitting dress with a scandalous backless design and plunging neckline.
Like Mom, Like Daughter
In a high-angle selfie featuring her mom, Kris Jenner, the 28-year-old businesswoman perfected the braless moment in an olive-green halter-neck top with a plunging neckline.
She wrote in the caption, "sometimes I'm having a bad day and then i remember kris jenner is my mom."
Teasing!
Jenner revealed her décolletage in an open-front top, teasing her fans as she emphasized her assets. She kept a clean-girl look by rocking a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle, emphasizing her sharp jawline.
Who's That Girl?
During Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, Jenner had to leave her bra at home to perfectly slip into a custom Schiaparelli midnight blue velvet gown with a corset bodice and ultra-plunging neckline. She completed her bold statement with a wide black choker that boasted a massive black pendant.
Bold and Beautiful
Jenner emphasized her assets in a laced-up one-piece outfit in a May 2021 mirror selfie. She nearly spilled out of the black jumpsuit as her voluptuous chest teased the edge of escape in its plunging neckline.
"what a night 🖤," she captioned the post.
Baring It All
As she turned her vacation mode on, Jenner posed by the pool wearing nothing but an oversized, wide-brimmed straw hat. She maintained modesty by strategically covering herself with her arms and legs.