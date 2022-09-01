'It's Really Not That Deep': Kylie Jenner Claps Back At TikToker Accusing Her Of Trying To 'Seem Normal Enough'

Kylie Jenner can't catch a break! The socialite is receiving major backlash after posting a video reviewing her new blush lip kits from Kylie Cosmetics.

On Sunday, August 29, The Kardashians star uploaded a TikTok where she appeared to be hopping in her car to film herself applying her newest line of products. Moments later, a disapproving TikToker posted a now-viral video evaluating Jenner's attempt at trying to seem somewhat relatable.

It's common for influencers on the social media app to head back to their car after shopping, so that they can film themselves testing out a recent purchase. However, users were outraged with Jenner's stunt, as it is clearly not her first encounter with her very own brand’s lip kit.