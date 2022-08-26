No Love For Fans? Kylie Jenner Faces Major Backlash For ‘Bad Attitude’

Kylie Jenner is being slammed for her “bad attitude” problem after allegedly being rude to a fan.

Social media users began ripping the 25-year-old apart after a now-deleted video from the Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits launch party — which took place at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24 — went viral on TikTok.

The fan in question was producer Alexa May Rhodes, who posted a video of her and Jenner posing for pictures in front of a Kylie Cosmetics' backdrop at the event.

