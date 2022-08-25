Mommy & Me! Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Webster Rock Matching Futuristic 'Fits At Kylie Cosmetics Launch Party

On Wednesday, August 24, the mother-daughter duo arrived hand-in-hand at Ulta Beauty for an event celebrating the release of the reality star’s latest lip kit collection. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a monochromatic white outfit, sporting a long-sleeve mini dress with a low-cut neckline and silver details with a pair of matching stilettos and square-shaped shades. She completed the look with what appeared to be a bejeweled Judith Leiber lipstick-shaped clutch.

Stormi donned an adorable silver dress with a matching metallic handbag. The tot also took after her mom, completing her outfit with a pair of modern shades.