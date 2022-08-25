Mommy & Me! Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Webster Rock Matching Futuristic 'Fits At Kylie Cosmetics Launch Party
Taking the fashion world by Storm(i)!
Makeup maven Kylie Jenner and her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, proved that fashion runs in their famous family when they sported futuristic ‘fits and matching shades to a Kylie Cosmetics launch party in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, August 24, the mother-daughter duo arrived hand-in-hand at Ulta Beauty for an event celebrating the release of the reality star’s latest lip kit collection. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a monochromatic white outfit, sporting a long-sleeve mini dress with a low-cut neckline and silver details with a pair of matching stilettos and square-shaped shades. She completed the look with what appeared to be a bejeweled Judith Leiber lipstick-shaped clutch.
KEEPING UP WITH KYLIE! DRESS LIKE THE SOCIAL STAR BY SHOPPING HER BEST FASHION MOMENTS — GET THE LOOKS FOR LESS
Stormi donned an adorable silver dress with a matching metallic handbag. The tot also took after her mom, completing her outfit with a pair of modern shades.
Several of Jenner’s famous sisters were also in attendance, including Kendall Jenner, who donned a graphic slip dress, Khloé Kardashian, who wore a monochromatic pink suit, and Kim Kardashian, who appeared in a black bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.
KYLIE JENNER TAKES DAUGHTER STORMI FOR A 'SPOILED' SHOPPING EXPERIENCE — GET THE MOMMY & ME LOOKS
The launch party isn’t the first time Jenner and Stormi — who is one of two children the reality star shares with musician Travis Scott — have seemingly bonded over style. Earlier this summer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her daughter enjoyed a shopping day at Harrods in London, where staffers appeared to curate a luxe collection of pint-sized fashions for the tot.
KYLIE JENNER TAKES DAUGHTER STORMI FOR A 'SPOILED' SHOPPING EXPERIENCE — GET THE MOMMY & ME LOOKS
"Look at what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping!" Jenner said in a video posted to her Instagram Story at the time, showing “spoiled, spoiled girl” Stormi browsing through racks of goods. "Is this not the craziest?”
Photos from Jenner and Stormi's outing were published by the Daily Mail.
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.