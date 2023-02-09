Newly Single Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage After Split From Travis Scott — See Photos
Kylie Jenner is showing Travis Scott what he’s missing out on.
The brunette beauty took to Instagram to show off her bombshell body on Wednesday, February 8, with a jaw-dropping series of bikini pictures.
“Happyyyy place 🌸,” Jenner, 25, wrote alongside the solo shots.
In the stunning photos, The Kardashians star dazed off to the side as her long locks fell across her shoulder in a voluminous beach wave hairstyle.
Jenner looked dazzling in a pinkish-purple metallic bikini, which featured a criss-crossed halter design and string-tied bottoms.
The mom-of-two posed in front of tropical scenery, including a pool with lounge chairs, palm trees and a cloudless blue sky.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s famous family and friends, along with her fans, all took to the comments section of the post to gush over her flawless features.
“Literally an angel,” Khloé Kardashian, 38, expressed of her little sister, while “Have Mercy” singer Chloe Bailey, 24, simply stated, “beautiful. Added Jenner’s former executive assistant, Maguire Amundsen, “most gorgeous island girl!!!!”
- Secret Video Files: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Rare Footage Of Son Aire While Comparing Baby Boy To Daughter Stormi
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Enviable Abs In Rainbow Bikini After Travis Scott Split — Photos
- 'This Is Alarming': Fans Blast Khloé Kardashian For 'Sickening' Photo Editing Of 4-Year-Old Daughter True
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“That swimsuit……OMG metallic Gorge!💜,” one fan admired of Jenner’s bikini, as another added, “looking good ❤️,” with a third supporter writing, “someone said king Kylie era over BUT I THINK NOT.”
Jenner’s drool-worthy thirst trap comes just one month after a source confirmed she officially called it quits with Scott — both her boyfriend and the father of her children.
"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," the insider noted in early January of Jenner’s winter trip with her sister Kendall Jenner and their pals Hailey and Justin Bieber.
"This has happened so many times before," the insider added. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
Jenner and Scott share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. Their relationship has been on-again, off-again since 2017. They briefly split in 2019 but got back together in 2021 up until their most recent decision to go their separate ways.