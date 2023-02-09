Newly Single Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage After Split From Travis Scott — See Photos

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s famous family and friends, along with her fans, all took to the comments section of the post to gush over her flawless features.

“Literally an angel,” Khloé Kardashian, 38, expressed of her little sister, while “Have Mercy” singer Chloe Bailey, 24, simply stated, “beautiful. Added Jenner’s former executive assistant, Maguire Amundsen, “most gorgeous island girl!!!!”