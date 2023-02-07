Home > News > Kylie Jenner NEWS Kylie Jenner Flaunts Enviable Abs In Rainbow Bikini After Travis Scott Split — Photos Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Trying to impress someone, Kylie Jenner? On Saturday, February 4, the reality star, 25, posted a slew of bikini snaps on Instagram. "daydream," she wrote alongside the photos of her wearing a rainbow bathing suit while lounging in the sun.

Of course, people took to the comments section to gush over the photoshoot. One person added some emojis, writing, "🔥🔥🔥!" while someone else exclaimed, "NEW LOCK SCREEN." A third person stated, "dreaming of YOU 🔥🔥."

This is hardly the first time the Hulu star — who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott — displayed her physique on social media. On January 17, she shared some photos of herself wearing a black bra, writing, "don’t be f**king ruuude."

Some of her followers even pointed out that the rapper, 30, may regret not being in a relationship with the makeup mogul. "Ky Is this for travis?!" one user asked, while another joked, "travis fumbled the bag."

As OK! previously reported, Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve with sister Kendall Jenner and pals Hailey and Justin Bieber, as well as Stassie Karanikolaou — but Scott was nowhere to be found. "This has happened so many times before," an insider dished after their split. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

The duo have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017. In 2019, they split but then got back together in 2021. But it seems like they couldn't make things work this time around — for now.

"Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before," a second source revealed, adding that the Hollywood stars "have the same issues all the time." "When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there," the source continued. "But when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."

For now, it seems like the mom-of-two is busy spending her time with her tots. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you," she recently said of her youngest child.