Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Revenge Body In Tiny Black Bikini On Lavish Caribbean Getaway
Kylie Jenner is showing Travis Scott what he's missing out on! Weeks after her high profile split with the "Highest in the Room" rapper, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stepped out for some fun in the sun in Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.
Jenner hit the beach in a bright green mini-skirt, but quickly stripped to reveal a sleek, black, thong-style bikini. The mom-of-two — who shares Stormi, 4, and Aire, 11 months, with Scott — flaunted her toned legs and abs as she was photographed walking into the waves to cool off.
Jenner had her long, luxurious locks pulled back and accessorized her beach day look with a pair of black sunglasses and several silver bracelets.
This comes three weeks after news of her most recent breakup with her on-again, off-again beau hit headlines after The Kardashians star was spotted celebrating New Year's in Aspen, Colo., with her sister Kendall Jenner and celeb buddies Hailey and Justin Bieber, as well as Stassie Karanikolaou, with Scott nowhere in sight.
"This has happened so many times before," an insider dished at the time of their break up. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
The pair has had a sporadic relationship since 2017 after they were seen cuddling and holding hands at Coachella. They privately welcomed their daughter to the world the following year, but in 2019, they announced their decision to part ways.
The two remained committed to maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship regardless of their split. And after sparking reconciliation rumors several times following their first split, Jenner and Scott confirmed in mid 2021 that they were official together again.
Friends of the former couple have revealed they aren't surprised by their most recent split, noting that they doubt it will be too long before Scott and Jenner are back on again.
"Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before," a second source spilled, adding that the duo "have the same issues all the time."
"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there," the source continued. "But when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."
