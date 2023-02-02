Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Revenge Body In Tiny Black Bikini On Lavish Caribbean Getaway

Kylie Jenner is showing Travis Scott what he's missing out on! Weeks after her high profile split with the "Highest in the Room" rapper, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stepped out for some fun in the sun in Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.

Jenner hit the beach in a bright green mini-skirt, but quickly stripped to reveal a sleek, black, thong-style bikini. The mom-of-two — who shares Stormi, 4, and Aire, 11 months, with Scott — flaunted her toned legs and abs as she was photographed walking into the waves to cool off.