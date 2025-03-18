'Totally Insane': Kylie Jenner Criticized for Admitting She Would Wear Latex Cleavage-Baring Dress to Pick Up Her Kids From School
Kylie Jenner is her clothing line's best model — though some social media users were taken back when she admitted she would wear her new Khy latex collection for any and every occasion.
In an Instagram video, the star discussed her obsession for the threads while donning a very low-cut red dress.
"I would wear this outfit to the [club]. I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school. I would take this outfit to take business meetings," declared the mom-of-two, who shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott. "I feel very snatched in this outfit."
Whether she was joking or not, social media users expressed their disapproval for her comment, with one person writing, "Pls don't wear that to your kids' school. Pls for the love of God don't😢😢😢."
"Pick up your kids from school. This is totally insane," said another individual, while a third penned, "if you pick up your kids in that they’re cooked lmao good thing you don’t and got nannies and drivers."
The makeup mogul also posted photos of herself in other items from the capsule, including a sleeveless black bodysuit that emphasized her tiny waist.
"Hiiii @khy x POSTER GIRL just dropped on KHY.COM 🖤🖤🖤," Jenner captioned one post on Tuesday, March 18.
Within just a few hours, the bombshell, 27, revealed several items, such as the bodysuit and the dress, were already sold out.
As OK! reported, the weekend prior, Jenner posted an image of herself in another red latex dress to honor her late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who died suddenly earlier this month at age 34.
"It was hard for me to let go of these photos because it was one of the last few times @jesushair touched my hair. We had such a fun workday and then went out to dinner after as we do," she wrote alongside the picture. "Ughh I miss it [so much], my angel."
Jenner spoke out about Guerrero two days after his passing.
"Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," she gushed in a social media post. "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side."
"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend," the star continued. "The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much."