Kylie Jenner Wears Low-Cut White Dress That Nearly Shows Her Chest While Promoting Khy: Watch

khylie jenner
Source: @khy/TikTok

Kylie Jenner stunned in a plunging white dress while promoting her new Khy x Poster Girl collection.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is turning heads once again!

In a new TikTok video shared on Khy’s official account, the reality star showed off fresh looks from her latest collaboration with Poster Girl.

khylie jenner
Source: @khy/TikTok

Kylie Jenner wore a low-cut white dress while promoting her Khy x Poster Girl collection.

In the clip, The Kardashians alum slipped into a curve-hugging white dress with thin straps and a daringly low neckline, leaving little to the imagination. The sleek latex fabric clung to her figure, reflecting the light for an extra sultry touch.

Source: @khy/TikTok
She completed the look, choosing between clear platform heels featuring a unique curved base and white pointed-toe stilettos adorned with a delicate bow.

Later, Jenner swapped into a striking red latex dress while chatting with Poster Girl co-founders Natasha Somerville and Francesca Capper.

khylie jenner
Source: @khy/TikTok

The reality star paired the dress with clear platform heels and white pointed-toe heels with a bow.

For the final look, she stood poolside in a structured black corset-style swimsuit with a high-cut bottom, giving fans a cheeky glimpse before draping a sheer black cover-up over her frame.

“khy x POSTER GIRL is almost here. 🤭🤍 our s------ collection yet drops tuesday 03/18 on khy.com,” she captioned the clip.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Fans couldn’t get enough, flooding the comments section with excitement.

“I can’t wait,” one gushed, while another asked, “Omg I want !!! Can we order it from Canada?”

“Wow !! Beautiful girl! 🤍🌸,” a third chimed in.

Even Jenner’s business partners jumped in.

“The most special day 🥹🤍🌹,” Capper commented, with the Khy account responding, “the best 🥹🖤🤭.”

“Wanna do it all over again! 🫀,” Somerville added.

khylie jenner
Source: @khy/TikTok

In the video, Kylie Jenner also rocked a red latex dress and a black corset-style swimsuit.

Jenner, who stars in the campaign, was hands-on in the design process, selecting color swatches and testing fabrics to make sure it's perfect for consumers.

“We’ve poured so much passion into every detail, making sure each piece feels both nostalgic and modern. The high-shine, body-skimming latex is the star of the show and is the perfect blend of s--- and sophisticated. From the minidress with the thigh-high slit to the body-hugging maxiskirt, each silhouette is designed to flatter and showcase your curves,” Jenner said.

khylie jenner
Source: @khy/TikTok

The collection drops exclusively on khy.com on March 18.

The Poster Girl co-founders also reflected on their collaboration with the beauty mogul.

“Kylie was one of the first major stars to wear Poster Girl, and her unwavering support over the years has continuously inspired and amazed us,” Somerville said. “This collaboration holds significant personal and professional meaning, as it truly feels like a full-circle moment.”

“To see our designs come to life on someone who has championed the brand from its early days is an incredibly rewarding and emotional milestone,” Capper said.

The highly anticipated collection — which drops exclusively on khy.com on Tuesday, March 18 — features bold hues of rouge, black and bone.

