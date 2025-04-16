Kylie Jenner Divides Fans Over Her Parenting Skills as She Lets Stormi, 7, Attend Coachella: 'Not a Place for a Child'

Just after midnight on Sunday, April 13, Stormi was spotted at the Indio, Calif., festival, catching her dad Travis Scott ’s headlining performance. (Jenner shares both Stormi and 3-year-old son Aire with the rapper.)

Kylie Jenner stirred up some serious opinions online after letting her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi , attend Coachella 2025 .

The little one seemed to be having a blast, riding on the shoulders of family friend Fai Khadra, per a clip uploaded via TikTok.

However, not everyone was impressed as one person wrote, “Not a place for a child. Especially, with drugs and alcohol.”