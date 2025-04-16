Kylie Jenner Divides Fans Over Her Parenting Skills as She Lets Stormi, 7, Attend Coachella: 'Not a Place for a Child'
Kylie Jenner stirred up some serious opinions online after letting her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi, attend Coachella 2025.
Just after midnight on Sunday, April 13, Stormi was spotted at the Indio, Calif., festival, catching her dad Travis Scott’s headlining performance. (Jenner shares both Stormi and 3-year-old son Aire with the rapper.)
The little one seemed to be having a blast, riding on the shoulders of family friend Fai Khadra, per a clip uploaded via TikTok.
However, not everyone was impressed as one person wrote, “Not a place for a child. Especially, with drugs and alcohol.”
Another pointed out a surprising celeb moment, writing, “Stormi casually hanging with Justin Bieber lol,” as the camera caught the singer enjoying the set nearby.
“Why on earth is a small child at Coachella even if her father was performing?” another critic questioned.
Someone else added, “Why isn’t her mom with her?? She’s too busy smooching Timothée [Chalamet]😂,” referencing Jenner’s boyfriend, who was also at the festival.
“As a mom, I would never leave my child in a crowd like that,” another user chimed in.
However, not everyone dragged her. One fan clapped back at the backlash, writing, “G KENDALL IS RIGHT THERE THAT'S LITERALLY HER AUNT, who is literally Kylie’s older sister like g y’all tweaking half of them mfs been around Kylie, Stormi and Kendall their WHOLE life.”
Sure enough, in another clip, Kendall Jenner was seen with Stormi during Travis’ set, dressed in a long-sleeve shirt under an oversized white tee and a cap.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During his performance, Travis gave his daughter a sweet shout-out, yelling, “Stormi, let’s rock” from the stage.
According to a source, Kylie kept things low-key and showed up backstage to be there for her daughter.
“Kylie was also in attendance Saturday night, leaving boyfriend Timothée Chalamet — who she was packing on the PDA with earlier in the night — to hang out with Stormi,” a source told TMZ. The insider said the Khy founder stepped away around midnight to spend time with her daughter.
An eyewitness also spotted Kylie and Stormi “holding hands in a backstage VIP area reserved for Travis and his team.”
Later on, “Kylie left with her pals and security to go back to the main festival area where she watched some of Scott's show,” the source added.
As for Kylie and Travis, the two — who first got together in 2017, split in 2019, briefly reunited, and broke up again in 2022 — are keeping things friendly. According to a source, they “have a great co-parenting relationship” and even chatted backstage.