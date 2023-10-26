Kylie Jenner Reveals Co-Parenting Status With Ex Travis Scott After Split
After their split in late 2022, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed details about her and ex Travis Scott’s dynamic as co-parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 20 months.
"It's going…." the mom-of-two said hesitantly in an interview published Wednesday, October 25. "I think we're doing the best job that we can do."
The “Sicko Mode” singer and the Kylie Cosmetics founder first sparked their romance in 2017 and welcomed Stormi in 2018. The duo then split before getting back together and having their second child, Aire, in 2022 before ending their love affair for good.
Jenner is rumored to now be dating Timothée Chalamet after the pair was spotted cozying up to one another at a Beyoncé concert and at the U.S. Open.
In the interview, the Khy founder also discussed what she deemed "the hardest thing that I've ever done in my life": naming her second child.
After announcing to the world that she and Scott named their son Wolf, the 26-year-old backtracked, telling her millions of followers the name was not the right fit. Months later, she disclosed that the baby’s moniker was changed to Aire.
"I'm still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?'" she wondered before explaining why the task was so difficult for her.
"The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn't even make a decision or think straight," she stated. "And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don't have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him."
Jenner also touched on how parenting her 5-year-old has changed her as a young mother.
"My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty," the model told the news outlet. "I'm teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she's just perfect exactly how she is."
- Kylie Jenner Hints At The Possibility Of Having More Children Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance Rumors: 'Whatever Happens Is Meant To Happen'
- Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Ready To Give Stormi A Sibling, Duo Reportedly Have Been 'Trying For Baby Number Two' For 'Months'
- Watch: Kylie Jenner Spends The Morning Bonding With Her 2 Adorable Tots After Admitting She's Open To Having More Kids
In embracing her true self, Jenner reflected on the cosmetic surgery she underwent to enhance her appearance.
"I've never touched my face, but just even getting my b------ done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19," she divulged. "And I was never insecure about myself. I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing b---- and was like, that's what I wanted to do, and had fun with it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In hindsight, Jenner admitted, "I probably should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop," noting that parenting is about "teaching our kids to do better than us, be better versions of who we were."
WSJ. Magazine interviewed Jenner.