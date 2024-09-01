Kylie Jenner Is 'Very Concerned and Upset' With Baby Daddy Travis Scott for 'Getting Into All This Trouble' Lately: Source
What does Kylie Jenner think of Travis Scott’s recent downward spiral?
According to an insider, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, is worried about the father of her children after he was arrested in June in Miami and again in August in Paris, France.
“She’s very concerned and very upset with him for getting into all this trouble and causing all this stress, which reflects poorly on her, but she’s not going to wash her hands of him, because ultimately, he’s still the father of her kids,” the source said of the duo, who share daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.
They dished that The Kardashians star, “still wants to stay on good terms, if she can."
"If anything, she’d like to get him some help for his issues, maybe even pay some of his legal bills," added the source.
While Jenner seems on board with supporting the rapper through this tough time, the brunette beauty’s new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, 28, is not as sympathetic.
“For Timothée, it’s all very dark and kind of overwhelming to think that his girlfriend has these two kids with a guy who’s ultimately getting himself into more and more toxic and scary situations,” the source spilled.
“He’s clearly got huge anger issues, and it’s no secret he’s incredibly jealous and resentful that Kylie’s moved on, so of course Timothée wants to avoid him at all costs,” the insider added.
Though Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked back in April 2023, they have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight.
The confidante noted the Call Me By Your Name star has told Jenner “he doesn’t want to get involved in any way” when it comes to her co-parenting with the musician.
“If he knows that Travis is in the same city or in the same area, or that he’s coming around, he makes himself very scarce.”
The insider even claimed that if the dynamic between the two parents doesn’t change it could be the demise of Jenner’s relationship with Chalamet.
“Dealing with this kind of dysfunction with his girlfriend is not what he signed up for, and it bothers him that Kylie’s even remotely supportive of Travis,” the source shared. “He’s drawing a line in the sand and demanding she keep her distance from Travis.”
“If not,” they spilled, “she risks losing him.”
Life & Style reported on Kenner's concerns for Scott.