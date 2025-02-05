Travis Scott Awkwardly Grabbed by Security Who Didn't Recognize Him at Clippers Game: Watch
A member of security at the Lakers vs. Clippers game roughly grabbed at Travis Scott as he attempted to leave his courtside seats and exit the venue on Tuesday, February 4.
The "SICKO MODE" rapper gave little reaction to the security guard himself as he yanked his arm away from him and continued walking away.
According to sources, the security member did not see Scott's credentials to be on the court and quickly attempted to stop him. The "goosebumps" artist was in fact authorized to be there and the Clippers reportedly apologized to Scott after the incident.
As the clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, Scott received mixed reactions.
One fan pointed out, "He really grabbed him there, but Travis handled it well," and another noted, "Respect that he didn't made much out of it."
However, others argued the security member was only doing his job and claimed this was a moment of celebrity privilege on Scott's part.
One critic said, "The entitlement is crazy," and a second person added, "Celebrities should understand not everyone know who you are."
A third person admitted, "I’ll be completely honest, I wouldn’t know who he was if he was standing in front of me. I know who he is by name but that’s about it."
- Travis Scott Under Fire For Grabbing & Tossing Fan's Phone At Nightclub Before Alleged Physical Attack On Sound Engineer
- Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner 'Have Been Sobbing' Over Astroworld Tragedy After Reportedly Having 'No Idea' People Were Dying Until Later On
- Houston Fire Chief Says Travis Scott 'Absolutely' Should Have Stopped Performing After It Was Evident That 'Something Was Wrong' At Astroworld Festival
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Scott is a 10-time Grammy nominated artist who performed three songs last year at the 2024 Grammys. Aside from his rap career, he is also known for his prior relationship with billionaire makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. The pair dated on and off from 2017 through 2023 and share two children together — Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.
"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," an insider spilled in January 2023. "This has happened so many times before. They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
As OK! previously reported, Jenner has been romantically linked to Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet since April 2023, but a source claimed Scott wouldn't be opposed to rekindling the relationship.
"The way Travis talks about Kylie, it’s obvious he regrets the way he treated her," the source dished last December. "Travis isn’t putting any pressure on Kylie, but he’s let her know that he wants her back."
Sources spoke with TMZ about the mix-up.