Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Spotted Getting Cozy at Coachella as Her Ex Travis Scott Performed at Musical Festival
Things are heating up between Hollywood power couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet!
Jenner and her man were spotted at week one of Coachella on Saturday, April 12, in Indio, Calif. The beauty mogul and Chalamet packed on the PDA in just about every corner of the popular music festival.
The couple enjoyed plenty of star-studded performances as they danced closely together. Jenner wore an all-white outfit, paired with a camouflage hat. Chalamet looked casual in a brown T-shirt and black shorts.
After a clip of Jenner and the A Complete Unknown actor went viral on X, fans expressed how shocked they were that the pair are still going strong.
“Good to see them together for this long, I don't think anyone thought they'd last,” said one.
“I don’t care what you all think, they’re adorable together!” exclaimed another.
“I hope this becomes the healthiest and longest-lasting relationship for both of them,” wrote a third.
Jenner and Chalamet ignited their relationship in 2023 and have been steady ever since. A source close to the couple revealed they are on the brink of getting engaged after nearly two years of dating.
“Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together,” the insider told a news outlet.
"They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later," the source added.
Despite their loved-up appearance at the acclaimed music festival, the pair risked running into Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, who showed up twenty minutes late to his performance on the same night.
Jenner and the “goosebumps” rapper dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. Ironically, the former couple reportedly hit it off after an encounter at Coachella. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Scott welcomed two kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.
After their split, a source close to the rapper revealed that Scott wasn't happy about the way things ended with his former girlfriend. “The way Travis talks about Kylie, it’s obvious he regrets the way he treated her. Travis isn’t putting any pressure on Kylie. But he’s let her know that he wants her back.”