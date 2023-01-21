Kylie Jenner Reveals Son's Name & Face For The Very First Time
Kylie Jenner left fans on the edge of their seats for nearly a year waiting to hear the new name that had been chosen for her and Travis Scott's second child — but the wait is over!
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Saturday, January 21, for an adorable face reveal and to announce her bundle of joy is officially named Aire.
"The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️," Khloé Kardashian gushed in the comments section, while proud grandma Kris Jenner wrote, "I love you Aire Webster."
As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Scott — who also share 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster — welcomed their second child into the world on February 2, 2022. Despite initially sharing that his name was Wolf Webster, the Kylie Cosmetics founder later announced they had changed their minds on their son's animal-themed name.
"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote via her Instagram Story last March. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."
Fans immediately chimed in with theories on the baby's name, from suggesting Jack — named after Scott, whose full name is Jacques Bermon Webster II — to a wide array of weather-themed monikers such as Rainy or Snow.
This welcome announcement comes weeks after OK! reported The Kardashians star and the "Highest in the Room" rapper had officially called it quits on their rocky relationship.
"This has happened so many times before," the insider spilled at the time. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
However, according to a source, friends of the former couple fully "expect them to get back together" in the future, noting the duo struggle with "the same issues" every breakup.
"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there," the source added. "But when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."
Jenner and Scott first sparked rumors of romance in 2017 after they were spotted holding hands at Coachella. The model immediately followed the rapper on tour, and the following year, they privately welcomed their daughter, Stormi.
And while they took some time apart in 2019, they confirmed they'd rekindled their relationship in mid 2021, months before Aire was born.