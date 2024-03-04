Kylie Jenner Flaunts Flat Abs After Friend Defends Her Against Ozempic Accusations: Photos
Kylie Jenner is continuing to show off her slim figure despite the naysayers.
On the morning of Monday, March 4, the reality star took to Instagram Stories and put her flat stomach on display while wearing black pants and a black sports bra by Alo.
After focusing on her physique, she brought her phone further up to reveal a smile and a makeup-free face.
"Morning @alo," the mom-of-two, 26, captioned the upload, giving a shout-out to the athleisure brand.
As OK! reported, many social media users accused Jenner of taking weight loss drug Ozempic after she flaunted her tiny waist in pal Yris Palmer's TikTok, and though the makeup mogul herself ignored the claims, Palmer spoke up to defend her bestie.
"Oxempy [sic] is working over time 😳😳," an individual wrote in the comments section, to which Palmer replied, "Actually my friend is back to her pre baby weight and looks amazing 🥰."
However, Palmer's response did nothing to hush the haters, as dozens of more social media users aired out their beliefs that Jenner does take the medication.
"The people in the comments saying Kylie was always this thin, BE FOR REAL. I know an ozempic bod when I see one. Her body, her choice but d--- 😅," one person said, while another tweeted, "No but actually if I had Kylie Jenner’s money I’d be on Ozempic too, I don’t even blame her."
The bombshell has also been subjected to rumors about her romance with Timothée Chalamet, as they haven't been seen together since January, when Jenner accompanied him to the Golden Globes.
Though it marked the first time the two attended a public event together and they even kissed in front of the cameras, Jenner didn't appear to tag along for any of the actor's Dune: Part Two events.
On the other hand, the Khy fashion designer has shared endless snaps of her two kids, even putting together a TikTok to give fans a glimpse at their morning routine.
Jenner's supporters voiced their admiration for how hands-on she is, as she made her kids' lunches and breakfasts without any help from a nanny or assistant.
The star shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.
A few months after Jenner's romance with Chalamet went public, the rapper appeared to diss her beau in his new track "Meltdown."
"Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," Scott rapped, referencing the character the Oscar nominee plays in 2023's Wonka.