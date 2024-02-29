Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Slim Figure as Fans Accuse Reality Star of Using Ozempic: Photos
Kylie Jenner, what is your secret?!
While the reality star is always stunning, Jenner's fit figure has been looking extra snatched recently, causing fans to wonder if she's joined the long list of celebrities who have started taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic.
In a recent Instagram Story spree, Jenner showed off her flattering physique in a black Alo Yoga workout set.
The 26-year-old's toned tummy was on full display, as she recorded herself in the mirror while the legging and bra duo hugged her curves in all the right places.
Just hours before posing in the athleisure fit, Jenner uploaded a post to the social media app of a video compilation highlighting her newly-launched clothing brand KHY.
At the start of the clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed in black pants and a matching strapless top, which featured cutouts across her chest and abdomen areas.
Just enough space was left between the end of her shirt and the start of her pants for Jenner to flaunt the hourglass shape of her hips.
The mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — wore the same outfit in a TikTok video shared by one of Jenner's friends, beauty influencer Yris Palmer.
Palmer, who was spotted enjoying a large glass of wine with The Kardashians star in Jenner's Instagram upload, posted a viral TikTok of the dynamic duo dancing around to a remix by Austin Millz.
In the comments section of both Palmer's TikTok and Jenner's Instagram posts, social media users were quick to jump to conclusions about how the reality star's body looked so thin.
"That Ozempic is doing miracles for the Kardashians/Jenners! 😂," one user wrote, accusing Jenner of using the popular weight-loss drug, while another similarly claimed, "The diabetic medicine is doing wonders."
When a hater joked Ozempic was "working overtime," Palmer clapped back in defense of her bestie, insisting: "Actually my friend is back to her pre-baby weight and looks amazing 🥰."
"Kylie has always been so thin what are y'all on 😂," a fan expressed, agreeing with Palmer, a second supporter noted, "y'all saying Ozempic like moms can’t naturally go back to their pre-baby weight/bodies🤣. Are we supposed to look pregnant forever?🤣🤣😭."
Still, critics weren't buying it, as a troll declared, "the people in the comments saying Kylie was always this thin, BE FOR REAL. I know an Ozempic bod when I see one. Her body, her choice but d---."