Kylie Jenner Films Morning Routine With Her 2 Kids, Receives Compliments for Being a 'Good Mom': Watch
Kylie Jenner earned a flood of compliments from fans after she gave them a glimpse into her morning routine with daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.
In the Thursday, February 29, TikTok, the star films herself getting out of bed and greeting her tots, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
After brushing her teeth — and showing off her slim waist in addition to a makeup-free face — she goes down to the kitchen, where her daughter asks how many days are left until her February 1 birthday next year.
"Like 330?" guesses Jenner, to which her daughter responds in disappointment, "Aww."
The mom-of-two shows off her tot's packed lunch, which includes pasta, cookies, carrots and cucumbers.
The makeup mogul then brings her son down to the kitchen while he's still in his pajamas, though her little girl has changed into a school outfit.
"Thank you for all the kisses," she tells her babies as they smother her with affection.
Jenner gets to work whipping up mini pancakes for the young siblings, serving them alongside sausage and fruit.
The bombshell wraps up by washing her face and using some skincare products before getting into her car, presumably to drop Stormi off at school.
Social media users were impressed with how hands-on Jenner is with her offspring, with one person commenting on the clip, "I love that she cooks for them and not a nanny 😭❤️."
"It’s refreshing to see someone with money make a homemade lunch for there kids. Some people with money don’t care about they [sic] kids health," said a second supporter.
"I don’t get the hate she gets," noted a fan. "She is beautiful and a good mom for her children. 🥰."
While the majority of reactions were in her favor, the reality star received backlash last month when she depicted her luxurious lifestyle in another social media video. As OK! reported, countless people accused Jenner of flaunting her wealth in the post, as she showed off her home gym and private jet.
The Khy clothing founder has ignored the drama, which is the same way she's responded to questions about the state of her romance with Timothée Chalamet.
After staying under the radar last year, the pair appeared to grow more comfortable with public outings, as Jenner accompanied the Dune actor, 28, to the Golden Globe awards in January.
At the ceremony, the two packed on the PDA and kissed in front of the cameras, but since then, the two haven't been seen together, sparking breakup rumors.