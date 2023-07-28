Travis Scott Bashes Ex Kylie Jenner's Rumored Lover Timothée Chalamet in New Song, Dares the Reality TV Star to 'Find Another Flame as Hot as Me'
Is Travis Scott taking a shot at Timothée Chalamet?
On Friday, July 28, the rapper dropped his highly anticipated album Utopia, which featured the song "Meltdown" — a track that seemingly called out his ex Kylie Jenner's newest flame.
Prior to the release of the project, Jenner and Chalamet had been romantically linked, which apparently bothered the 32-year-old, who shares two children with the reality TV star.
"Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," the lyrics of the track read, seemingly taking a dig at the Oscar-nominated actor who recently shared previews for his upcoming film Wonka, where he plays a younger version of the famous character.
"Burn an athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b----," the song continued, alluding Chalamet was a downgrade for his baby mama.
Once the song got into the hands of fans, they quickly made a connection between the lyrics and Jenner's rumored new boy, taking to TikTok to leave comments about the potential diss.
"I mean I get it. Timmy was a huge fan of Travis and they rolled in the same crew. Moving to someone in his crew that was a fan must hurt lmao. Love it," one user alleged about the dynamic between the trio, while a second penned, "Anyways will be seated for Wonka!!"
A third mentioned Chalamet's high school alter-ego rapper "Little Timmy Tim," saying, "Timothy [sic] it's your turn to drop a verse," while a fourth claimed it might be a warning for the Little Women alum, adding, "I think it's more like saying she's gonna get another [guy] soon lol."
Others slammed Scott in defense of Chalamet with comments such as, "'Hot as me' I had to laugh," and "Is Travis OK? Is he himself HOT [be for real] MY BRO."
As OK! previously reported, the supposed scathing attack from Scott came after Jenner and Chalamet had been photographed together for the first time alongside each of their sisters in June.
The duo was caught enjoying a barbecue at the Call Me by Your Name actor's home in Beverly Hills, Calif, where they were joined by Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet.
While the mom-of-two first stepped out in leggings, a black leather jacket and boots for the get together, at some point the Kylie Cosmetics founder changed into a tie dye shirt to match her speculated beau.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the spring, a source claimed the duo had been spending "upwards of six days a week" together.